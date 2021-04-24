From the pulpit, April 24

When we remember the cross, we place our Savior, Jesus, in His willingness to go to the cross. Jesus said in John 10:18, “No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again.” We also remember His great love for us. Jesus also said, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). Another aspect of Jesus’ life we remember in His going to the cross was that he suffered for us. Isaiah 53:5 says, “But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.” The anticipated suffering was so great that Jesus prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane, “My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.”