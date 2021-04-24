From the pulpit, April 24

Remembering the work of Christ for us
The Lord’s desire for His people is to remember the things that He did for them. He led the nation of Israel out of the land of Egypt. In that process, the Lord overwhelmed Egypt with plagues. The final plague was the death of the firstborn, which Israel escaped because they applied the lamb’s blood on the doorposts of their houses.
God promised Israel’s protection with these words from Exodus 12:13b, “And when I see the blood, I will pass over you” (English Standard Version). God spared the Israelites from losing their firstborn. Then, Israel left Egypt and crossed the Red Sea; He drowned Pharaoh and his army in the middle of the Red Sea as the waters rushed back to its place. God wanted Israel to remember how He delivered Israel from Egypt, so He established the Passover meal. Through the Passover, every year, Israel remembered God’s deliverance.
One day, God sent His Son, Jesus, to go to the cross for our sins. Before He went to the cross, Jesus was with His disciples. Jesus took the bread and said, “This is my body, which is for you. Do this in remembrance of me” (1 Corinthians 11:24b. After that, Jesus took the cup and said, “This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Do this, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of me” (1 Corinthians 11:25b). These things Jesus did with His disciples. They were to remember Jesus’ death for us by breaking the bread and drinking the cup.
When we remember the cross, we place our Savior, Jesus, in His willingness to go to the cross. Jesus said in John 10:18, “No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again.” We also remember His great love for us. Jesus also said, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). Another aspect of Jesus’ life we remember in His going to the cross was that he suffered for us. Isaiah 53:5 says, “But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed.” The anticipated suffering was so great that Jesus prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane, “My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.”
Partaking of the bread, we remember the crucifixion of our Lord. The cup helps us to remember His shed blood for the complete forgiveness of our sins. That time of remembrance is renewing as we remind ourselves that He did that for us. Our advantage comes by requesting Jesus to save us from our sins. Complete forgiveness of our sins is ours. John 1:12 says, “But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.” We are blessed to remember such a great work of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III