From the pulpit, April 3

Today and Every Day

"For there is one God and one mediator between God and humanity, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself a ransom for all, a testimony at the proper time."

— 1 Timothy 2:5-6 CSV

The last week of Jesus’s life always seems bittersweet. On the first day of the week, everyone is singing, “Hosanna! Blessed be the one who comes in the name of the Lord,” and those same voices will become vicious cries of “Crucify him,” only a few days later.

What lies between praise and rage? Missed opportunities? Unrealistic expectations? Fear?

Certainly Jesus fulfilled what he promised, his purpose and mission, but how many times do we let ourselves get in the way of faithfully following and trusting him? It is easy to feel outrage these days. We know those whom we have lost to COVID-19 or in other ways since last spring. Just turning on the news can bring fury and fear. Maybe we live in resentment over what we thought our lives would be like? Opportunities that we have squandered or things we thought we would accomplish, and instead we live in frustration and gloom? More than anything our disappointment in ourselves or others has stolen our happiness, turning it to feelings of uncontrollable anger or bitterness.