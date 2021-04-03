From the pulpit, April 3

Today and Every Day
"For there is one God and one mediator between God and humanity, the man Christ Jesus, who gave himself a ransom for all, a testimony at the proper time."
— 1 Timothy 2:5-6 CSV
The last week of Jesus’s life always seems bittersweet. On the first day of the week, everyone is singing, “Hosanna! Blessed be the one who comes in the name of the Lord,” and those same voices will become vicious cries of “Crucify him,” only a few days later.
What lies between praise and rage? Missed opportunities? Unrealistic expectations? Fear?
Certainly Jesus fulfilled what he promised, his purpose and mission, but how many times do we let ourselves get in the way of faithfully following and trusting him? It is easy to feel outrage these days. We know those whom we have lost to COVID-19 or in other ways since last spring. Just turning on the news can bring fury and fear. Maybe we live in resentment over what we thought our lives would be like? Opportunities that we have squandered or things we thought we would accomplish, and instead we live in frustration and gloom? More than anything our disappointment in ourselves or others has stolen our happiness, turning it to feelings of uncontrollable anger or bitterness.
Jesus gave himself to bring us into relationship with God and to free us from our misery. Let’s think about how this week started. On Palm Sunday, Jesus entered Jerusalem as people proclaimed him the very king of Israel, but as they praised Jesus with their words and waving branches, he knew they would soon turn their backs. We would have been hurt and resentful, but Jesus cried for them because he loved them.
Jesus would be betrayed, abandoned, tortured, humiliated and murdered this last week of his life. We would be afraid, but Jesus made arrangements for a final meal with his friends. Seizing one final opportunity to teach them lessons they would not understand until later by washing their feet and showing them how an ancient ritual of remembering God’s deliverance would become symbols of a new covenant of the heart.
Maybe, instead of fear or rage, we should follow Jesus’ example? He confronted injustices, disappointments and betrayals with love and forgiveness. Yes, there were moments that he had to overturn tables to fight for those who could not protect themselves, but Jesus did it with love and grace. He continues to offer freedom from the pain that lurks in our hearts, so that our praise reflects his joy and peace which transcend the circumstances of our lives and pour over us, no matter what happens, today or every day.
“Lord, help us to keep the praise for You on our lips, today and every day, because You are our crucified Savior and our risen Lord, today and every day. You give us freedom from our rage, disappointments and fear covering us with grace and mercy, today and every day. Flood our lives with Your love and peace, so that we may face whatever lies before us, today and every day.”
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services