From the pulpit, Aug. 14

The return to ‘normal’

He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”

— Revelations 21:5

For most of us the summer is coming to a quick end soon. Children and students are returning to the classroom, vacationers are returning to work and many things are returning to a sense of the “normal.” But is there a “normal” any longer? The Lord in The Book of Revelations as quoted above, says He makes all things new. One would tend to think if all things are being made new, then there really is no “normal” any longer. Even as we continue to struggle with the COVID-19 and new strains of the virus, it seems at times there is never going to be a “normal” any longer. Even as I write this article, I have noticed that every time I type “normal” I type quotation marks around it, as if it were something I was not sure of.