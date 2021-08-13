From the pulpit, Aug. 14

The return to ‘normal’
He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”
— Revelations 21:5
For most of us the summer is coming to a quick end soon. Children and students are returning to the classroom, vacationers are returning to work and many things are returning to a sense of the “normal.” But is there a “normal” any longer? The Lord in The Book of Revelations as quoted above, says He makes all things new. One would tend to think if all things are being made new, then there really is no “normal” any longer. Even as we continue to struggle with the COVID-19 and new strains of the virus, it seems at times there is never going to be a “normal” any longer. Even as I write this article, I have noticed that every time I type “normal” I type quotation marks around it, as if it were something I was not sure of.
However, in our faith life and spiritual journey, we need a renewal from time to time. We need to allow the Lord to “make all things new in us” and allow ourselves to grow. This is why I love the sacraments so much. They make new in us what needs to be made new. Confession allows God’s grace and mercy to make our hearts new again, pure again. Our Sunday Eucharist or worship renews us in the Word of God, and feeds us to grow in many new and holy ways. In fact, God intends hat we grow especially in closeness to Him. In order for that to happen, we need to be renewed, we need growth and grace.
Maybe a good question to reflect on and take to prayer this time of year is: “In what ways do I need to be renewed, made new?” I don’t know about you, but there is enough “normal” in the world around us. I want to strive for something new; a new and deeper faith, a new understanding of God’s love and providence, a new and radical following of Jesus with my whole life. Normal is “OK”, but Jesus wants more than “normal”, He wants saints, He wants us to be Holy and righteous and loving and compassionate. As I look around the world, there are not many of these “ab-normal” qualities, and yet we need to see more of them.
Pray this week to be made new. Pray to be more than “normal” and instead to be great in the eyes of God. Pray for more! Pray Christ draws us close to His mercy and love!
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte