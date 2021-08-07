From the pulpit, Aug. 7

Champions in life’s race
Anyone who has been around me for very long will soon know that I love sports. At the hospital, it is evident with the different lanyards that I wear from my Kansas City Chiefs, my Kansas City Royals and, as a proud alumna, my Baylor Bears. To me, sports can many times be a parallel of the entirety of life.
The Olympic Games have brought this to the forefront. Behind the victory celebrations, displays of patriotism and heartwarming backstories, the focus of the athlete as a person behind the sport became evident as the saga of women’s gymnastics unfurled. Every Olympian has felt the pressure to be faster, stronger and better than everyone else around, but in every event there is only one gold medal, one victor at the end of a long journey.
We live in a broken, sad, scary world, and expectations — whether from others or self-imposed — bring added pressure. What if in the end we are not the one proudly wearing the gold medal? What if we are not on the medal stand at all? Are we significant? Are we important in the annals of history? Are we making a difference?
I am so glad that Paul was a fellow sports fan. He used both boxing and running analogies, and my favorite is comparing our lives to running the marathon, the biggest test of endurance in the ancient and modern games. In Galatians, he warns us not to lose hope or get distracted while running life’s race because God calls us to freedom.
Even though we don’t know who authored Hebrews, this wonderful sermon includes another of my favorite passages:
“Therefore, since we also have such a large cloud of witnesses surrounding us, let us lay aside every hindrance and the sin that so easily ensnares us. Let us run with endurance the race that lies before us, keeping our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith. For the joy that lay before him, he endured the cross, despising the shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.”
— Hebrews 12:1-3 (Christian Standard Bible)
The writer imagines the ancient heroes of faith from Chapter 11 as a great company of fans ready to cheer us on in a race the former have already completed, but which we must yet run. We as Christian are athletes and must divest ourselves of anything that will hamper us in our spiritual race. The questions for each of us become: What obstacles do we put in our own way as we live out our faith race? Do we intentionally or unintentionally run off the track and struggle to get back into the race? Do we feel the pressure to do better than others running with us? Do we envy them?
Comparisons are destructive because our race is not the race given to another. God does not ask us to run someone else’s race, or to be faster, or to have more endurance. We are encouraged to run our best race, keeping our eyes focused on Jesus. Our Lord laid out our race and uses the journey to perfect us.
If you are anything like me, you will want to scream in frustration, “I am not perfect!” Would God call us to unrealistic expectations? Are we like a gymnast constantly striving for the elusive “10” that doesn’t really exist?
If we pause, take a deep breath and focus upon what God really expects from us, we will get a better perspective. We define perfect as a state without flaws, defects or shortcomings. God defines perfect as excellence and to be complete in him.
The author of Hebrews reveals to us the key to understanding perfection. Hebrews 10:14 (New Living Translation) says this: “For by that one offering he forever made perfect those who are being made holy.” Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross makes us perfect. His work, and not our actions, will complete us and make us holy, more like him and to be available to be used by him. Jesus has already completed the race, won the gold medal; he simply invites us to keep running closer and closer to him. He waits to place the prize around our necks and plays heaven’s anthem as we are surrounded by our fans, the former runners in eternity.
The legacy of these Olympic Games will not be the failure of an athlete who stumbled and withdrew from some of her events, but it will be the joy of returning to the competition on the final event and doing her best. God’s message to us is that even when the pressure is on, as we run the marathon of life, when we falter and fail to live up to our own or others’ expectations, Jesus waits at the finish line — arms open wide and saying, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.” We are champions in this life and beyond.