From the pulpit, Aug. 7

If you are anything like me, you will want to scream in frustration, “I am not perfect!” Would God call us to unrealistic expectations? Are we like a gymnast constantly striving for the elusive “10” that doesn’t really exist?

If we pause, take a deep breath and focus upon what God really expects from us, we will get a better perspective. We define perfect as a state without flaws, defects or shortcomings. God defines perfect as excellence and to be complete in him.

The author of Hebrews reveals to us the key to understanding perfection. Hebrews 10:14 (New Living Translation) says this: “For by that one offering he forever made perfect those who are being made holy.” Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross makes us perfect. His work, and not our actions, will complete us and make us holy, more like him and to be available to be used by him. Jesus has already completed the race, won the gold medal; he simply invites us to keep running closer and closer to him. He waits to place the prize around our necks and plays heaven’s anthem as we are surrounded by our fans, the former runners in eternity.