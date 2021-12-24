From the Pulpit: Awestruck by Christmas!

What has made you stop in awe and wonder during your life? Did you meet someone famous? Did you experience a mountain scene or did the ocean steal your breath away?
Awe implies a sense of wonder, surprise and reverence. Think of the characters that we know so well in the Christmas story.
Elizabeth and Zechariah, too old to have a child, and when Zechariah was given his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve God and his people in the holy ceremony in the Temple, the angel Gabriel interrupted that moment with the news that they would have a son. Zechariah was so awestruck that he couldn’t believe the news at first; as a result he could not speak until his son, John, was born. He was awestruck to the point of being speechless. The New Living Translation version uses the word “awe” to describe the response of the people who witnessed Zechariah and Elizabeth’s story unfold.
What of Mary and Joseph? Each one had angels appear to them giving news that they were chosen to parent the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, the Messiah, the Christ!
During Mary’s awestruck moment, she asks how she could be the mother of our Savior and then makes one of the greatest faith statements of all time: “I am the Lord’s servant. May everything you have said about me come true” (Luke 1:38 NLT). Her heart must have been pounding, her thoughts racing. “How could this be happening?” “Can I do this?” “What will Joseph, my parents, others think?”
Mary was awestruck by the angel’s appearance, and she was faithful to her calling. This moment gave her strength even as Jesus faced the cross many years later.
Joseph’s awestruck moment came as he was quietly preparing to divorce Mary for infidelity. An angel appeared in a dream and Joseph was faithful to God and to Mary by helping rear the Son of God and be his earthly father.
The shepherds are my favorite awestruck group. There were the outcasts, the unwanted. They were content to live on the hillside doing their shepherd’s calling, taking turns making sure the flock was safe from predators and sometimes the sheep’s own stupidity. All was quiet, just like every night, when the darkness was split by an angel announcing the Savior’s birth; then the sky exploded with the army of heaven praising God in unison.
I don’t think that it is possible for us to comprehend the shepherds’ awestruck moment. What we do know is that they were faithful to do just as the angel told them to do, and then they shouted the good news to everyone they saw, telling them the Savior is born. It is amazing how this awestruck moment dissolved the cultural and religious restrictions that had been placed on the shepherds by society. They were free to praise and glorify God.
Think of how awestruck the Magi were to discover a new star and how faithful they were to follow it for approximately two years just to find and worship the new King. They were pagan astrologers who had an awestruck moment that transcended race and religion. This is the power of the good news. Jesus came for all people, breaking down every barrier.
So what about Christmas 2021? Where are the awesome moments to be found? Maybe they are all around us. Someone suggested that Christmas is like a big reset button that we push every year to remember what is good in our world. That good is Jesus. No matter what has happened during the year. No matter what circumstances in which you find yourself embroiled at this moment. We can start over.
“Don’t be afraid!” the angel told the shepherds. “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people. The Savior — yes, the Messiah, the Lord — has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David! And a host of angels sang, “Glory to God in highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased.” (Luke 2:10, 14 NLT)
There is hope for peace on earth because peace begins in our hearts. My personal challenge and thus my challenge to each of us is to find our awestruck moment this Christmas. Maybe in the eyes of the unwanted, or the change in our own hearts, wherever God interrupts our routine and ordinary lives. Be on alert for that awestruck moment and be faithful to follow!