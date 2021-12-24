From the Pulpit: Awestruck by Christmas!

Mary was awestruck by the angel’s appearance, and she was faithful to her calling. This moment gave her strength even as Jesus faced the cross many years later.

Joseph’s awestruck moment came as he was quietly preparing to divorce Mary for infidelity. An angel appeared in a dream and Joseph was faithful to God and to Mary by helping rear the Son of God and be his earthly father.

The shepherds are my favorite awestruck group. There were the outcasts, the unwanted. They were content to live on the hillside doing their shepherd’s calling, taking turns making sure the flock was safe from predators and sometimes the sheep’s own stupidity. All was quiet, just like every night, when the darkness was split by an angel announcing the Savior’s birth; then the sky exploded with the army of heaven praising God in unison.

I don’t think that it is possible for us to comprehend the shepherds’ awestruck moment. What we do know is that they were faithful to do just as the angel told them to do, and then they shouted the good news to everyone they saw, telling them the Savior is born. It is amazing how this awestruck moment dissolved the cultural and religious restrictions that had been placed on the shepherds by society. They were free to praise and glorify God.