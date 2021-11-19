From the pulpit: Choose to have attitude of gratitude

Our character is often formed by the lens we choose to see our lives through. One person endures unspeakable suffering and difficulty yet is able to emerge with an inspirational story of hope and seeing life as a gift. Another person appears to have every opportunity and gift in the world, and yet can only see their life as struggle. What is the difference between these two people? So often it is based on what we are placing our focus on. Do we have our eyes open to the gift of life, of love and of the grace of God? Or do we focus on the negative things in life. I know for many of us, especially with complex trauma, it is not this simple. Yet, for many of us, the perspective we approach life with will guide how we experience it.