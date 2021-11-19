From the pulpit: Choose to have attitude of gratitude

Choose to have attitude of gratitude
Our character is often formed by the lens we choose to see our lives through. One person endures unspeakable suffering and difficulty yet is able to emerge with an inspirational story of hope and seeing life as a gift. Another person appears to have every opportunity and gift in the world, and yet can only see their life as struggle. What is the difference between these two people? So often it is based on what we are placing our focus on. Do we have our eyes open to the gift of life, of love and of the grace of God? Or do we focus on the negative things in life. I know for many of us, especially with complex trauma, it is not this simple. Yet, for many of us, the perspective we approach life with will guide how we experience it.
As we approach the holiday of Thanksgiving, we are reminded that the practice of gratitude forms our minds, hearts and lives in powerful ways. Scripture tells us that thankfulness leads to a path of personal peace when it says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). The Bible tells us that practicing gratitude is closely related to a sense of feeling loved when it says in several Psalms, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, his love endures forever” (Psalms 100, 107, 118 et al).
Let me share an example. Some of us in recent weeks have gotten frustrated that we have less immediacy to the goods we want because of supply chain issues. Yet we live in a place where we have large grocery stores which may be short of our favorite foods but have food nonetheless. And if we cannot afford groceries, we have food banks, free school lunches, churches that give away meals every week and more. Is this a perfect system? No. But if we have the resources to have food to eat, it might be better to be grateful to the gifts we have instead of complaining that the shredded cheese we like is sold out and we might have to get block cheese and shred it ourselves.
Gratitude takes discipline. Some of us are in a habit of focusing on problems instead of blessings, and a great day is often destroyed by a moment of frustration. Take time to choose an attitude of gratitude. Start a gratitude journal. Go for a walk and thank God for at least 10 things you are grateful for. Choose to see life as a gift and savor every moment of it. You won’t regret it.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte