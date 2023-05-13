Several years ago when I was in the middle of my studies for the ministry, a man asked me about the Holy Spirit and specifically baptism with the Holy Spirit. He proceeded to mention some Bible verses, I think he had four, that supported his theology.

His basis was that there are moments, and scripture passages that talk about a baptism of the Holy Spirit and then just a baptism. I am not sure what “just a baptism” is.

He felt, believed and tried to convince me, that there are different kinds of baptisms — some have the Holy Spirit or Holy Ghost and some do not.

I did not present him with my argument or Scripture passages that supported my view. Our theology was not going to align. That is okay. I was taught, I believe, our heritage pronounces the Triune God. The three-in-one. The Holy Trinity: God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.

There is no baptism without the Holy Spirit. It just does not happen. God does not work without the other deities.

Martin Luther tells us that it is okay if we don’t have a firm understanding of what the Holy Trinity is and how it is made up.

“We cling to the Scriptures, those passages which testify of the Trinity of God, and we say; I know very well that in God there are the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit; but how they can be one I do not know, neither should I know it.”

So, the Holy Trinity is God. The Son. The Holy Spirit. The Holy Trinity is the ultimate way in which God makes Himself known.

Luther says the three entities that make up the Holy Trinity cannot be theologically separate from each other in any form other than their relationship to one another as the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

“There is most sublime oneness in the deity,” Luther says.

One God in three persons. Every person is a whole deity. But yet no one exists alone without the other two. Complete love for one another. The Holy Trinity is three persons. The work of God is the work of the Holy Trinity. Baptism is a work of God.

And so … no baptism can be without the Holy Spirit.

God created the world. God sent His only Son to be with us in human form.

God sent the Advocate, the Spirit, to join us as the Son ascended into Heaven.

In John chapter 14 as Jesus was preparing to ascend, he said “And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, to be with you forever. This is the Spirit of truth …. You know (the Spirit) because (the Spirit) abides with you, and (the Spirit) will be in you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom God will send in my name, will teach you everything, and remind you of all that I have said to you.”

Then again in John 20, Jesus told his disciples “‘Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you.’ When he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven; if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.’”

The Advocate, the Holy Spirit, the Holy Ghost is with us forever. The Holy Spirit abides with us. The Holy Spirit is in us. Through the gift of God’s grace and our baptism. Not only does the Holy Spirit abide within us, the Holy Spirit is next to us and around us.

My favorite author, Barbara Brown Taylor said a few years ago, “When did the Spirit of Life last touch you? You know when it was … If it happened before, it can happen again …”

I would add that it will happen again.

Brown Taylor also noted, “Being holy does not mean holding a pose or learning a script. It means diving deep into the unexpected things that happen and finding ways to love each other no matter what. It means agreeing to be one of the places where the human meets the divine.”

Human meets the divine in baptism. A baptism in the only way a baptism can be — with the Holy Spirit. Baptism is the first time God calls us by name and makes a promise to us. A promise of new life. Eternal life. Eternal life with Christ.

Our baptism, just like the baptism of Christ, is a life-changing moment.

Transformation really. We are called by our names. And given a promise. We are promised eternal life with our Creator We are promised the gift of the Holy Spirit.