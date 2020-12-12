From the pulpit, Dec. 12

As a young Christian, I used to think that when I became more mature and knowledgeable in my faith, that somehow following Jesus would become easier. That it would go from being a daily battle to second nature. I have since come to agree with renowned Christian leaders like C.S. Lewis and Thomas à Kempis, who say the opposite.

The more I grow in my faith, the more it is a battle to continue to strive to be faithful. With increase in faith, I also find increase in temptation. The more I seem to press forward in my journey of faith, the more acute the attacks of the enemy seem to be at the same time, and the more attractive running away from everything I have built my life on seems to be. Because even though I am called into the battle of faith, a lot of times it appears easier to be a coward.

One of my favorite modern Christian leaders, Eugene Peterson, puts it this way. He says that there is no place in the universe that is not contested ground. Each and every moment is a battle. Each and every decision has not only personal but cosmic importance.