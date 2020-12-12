From the pulpit, Dec. 12

Christmas is a battle
As the New Testament begins, the gospels of Luke and Matthew lead the reader toward the coming of Christ at Christmas. As one continues to read, it becomes obvious that angels’ wings were fluttering all around the conception, gestation and birth of Jesus, as well as in his early childhood. As a matter of fact, that level of angel activity in such a short time frame is unique in the biblical story at this point. And it gives the reader something to ponder: Just why all these angels, and why at this point?
The root word for angel is “messenger.” Angels are simply messengers of God if you go simply by their name. This truth is helpful. Especially when you consider that Jesus enters the world as the “Word made flesh” (John 1).
As one does a little study on angels through the Bible and biblical history, one thing you notice right away about the angels in Scripture is that they are always in the middle of a cosmic battle. Read Daniel and Revelation. Look at what is implied in the passage on spiritual warfare in what Paul said to the Ephesian church in Ephesians 6.
As we look at the story of Jesus, we see that Jesus enters the world amid struggle and battle. He is born away from home by God’s plan, but also by direct edict of an occupying nation that wants to tax them (Luke 2:1). As Mary visits Elizabeth, she says that through Jesus God has begun the process of bringing “down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble” (Luke 2:46-56). An angel comes to warn the Holy Family of an attack by King Herod, and they flee in the middle of the night to escape a mass extermination of a community’s children (Matthew 2:13-18). Jesus is sent as our Savior and Lord. He is sent in the middle of a spiritual battlefield to rescue humanity from the bondage of sin, death and injustice.
As a young Christian, I used to think that when I became more mature and knowledgeable in my faith, that somehow following Jesus would become easier. That it would go from being a daily battle to second nature. I have since come to agree with renowned Christian leaders like C.S. Lewis and Thomas à Kempis, who say the opposite.
The more I grow in my faith, the more it is a battle to continue to strive to be faithful. With increase in faith, I also find increase in temptation. The more I seem to press forward in my journey of faith, the more acute the attacks of the enemy seem to be at the same time, and the more attractive running away from everything I have built my life on seems to be. Because even though I am called into the battle of faith, a lot of times it appears easier to be a coward.
One of my favorite modern Christian leaders, Eugene Peterson, puts it this way. He says that there is no place in the universe that is not contested ground. Each and every moment is a battle. Each and every decision has not only personal but cosmic importance.
As you come close to the celebration of Christmas, you do well to not simply look at Santa and his reindeer, but to also look at the story of the first Christmas. And as you look at the story of the first Christmas, you may be tempted to consider the beauty of a pastoral scene with animals and shepherds, as well as Magi and mangers. As you do so, also consider this. In that manger, in this obscure town in this backwater country, God was in the midst of a subversive, insurgent mission to overthrow the powers of sin and darkness to establish His kingdom among us.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte
