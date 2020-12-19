From the Pulpit, Dec. 19

When is the right time?

When will things be better? When will things be normal again? How long will this stress and loneliness continue, because we are tired and weary?

Many of us would answer these questions with something about a COVID-free world or when everyone will be vaccinated, then all of our problems will cease. Our world will be right again, but is that true? Would everything be OK again? The answer is simple: No. After this current fear has diminished, we will remember life had many challenges before the pandemic event that we are living through, and it will continue to have trials and threats even after the distribution of the vaccines.

Our definition of the right time when things are ready to move forward needs to be adjusted to God’s perspective. We often think that we live in the worst of times because circumstances directly impact our lives, but our perspective of the timing of God can be skewed.

A favorite Scripture during Christmas is found in Galatians 4:4a: “But when the right time came, God sent his Son, born of a woman …” (New Living Translation). God’s definition of the right time provides great insight that God’s perspective and ours are often very different.