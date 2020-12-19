From the Pulpit, Dec. 19

When is the right time?
When will things be better? When will things be normal again? How long will this stress and loneliness continue, because we are tired and weary?
Many of us would answer these questions with something about a COVID-free world or when everyone will be vaccinated, then all of our problems will cease. Our world will be right again, but is that true? Would everything be OK again? The answer is simple: No. After this current fear has diminished, we will remember life had many challenges before the pandemic event that we are living through, and it will continue to have trials and threats even after the distribution of the vaccines.
Our definition of the right time when things are ready to move forward needs to be adjusted to God’s perspective. We often think that we live in the worst of times because circumstances directly impact our lives, but our perspective of the timing of God can be skewed.
A favorite Scripture during Christmas is found in Galatians 4:4a: “But when the right time came, God sent his Son, born of a woman …” (New Living Translation). God’s definition of the right time provides great insight that God’s perspective and ours are often very different.
We often have a very fanciful understanding that everyone was waiting and anticipating the arrival of the Messiah, the Christ. The time when Jesus was born was far from what we would consider right. Most of the society had accepted the cultural norms of Greek society, which were continued by the Roman Empire as the way things were. The values, which were far removed from God, permeated the philosophy, architecture, trade, communication and even religion. The only exception was the most devout sects of Judaism.
Also, the word of God had not been actively heard for four centuries, since the close of the Old Testament. Jewish teaching provides great understanding of how spiritually dark the time was when Jesus was born. “After the latter prophets Haggai, Zechariah and Malachi had died, the Holy Spirit departed from Israel, but they availed themselves of a voice from heaven” (Babylonian Talmud, Yomah 9b). The people of Israel were fractured: The Pharisees wanted to shape religious life, having common people conform to their strict legalism. The Sadducees opposed such legalism, but did not believe in the possibility of resurrection or the existence of angels. The Essenes withdrew from the pagan society to live communally and prayed for the overthrow of the Roman intruders. Finally, the Zealots believed and encouraged the violent overthrow of the Roman presence any way possible. The constant friction only increased Roman occupation and power, because of riots and the unceasing tension among God’s people. The rabbi’s understanding that the Holy Spirit, God’s presence, had withdrawn would have been obvious to a common observer.
When the time was right, God sent his Son into our messy, mixed-up world. Circumstances had never looked darker than when Joseph and a very pregnant Mary were compelled by that oppressive government to travel to Bethlehem. What was a dark and perilous journey would change the entire world. The Light of the world was born into this unstable, volatile situation. Jesus was born in God’s timing. It should not surprise us that John tells us, “He came into the very world he created, but the world didn’t recognize him” (John 1:10 NLT).
How does this change our definition of the right time? God’s timing is when He breaks into our world with His good news. The circumstances surrounding Jesus’ birth appeared dismal at best, but that is when God’s light shines brightest, when surrounded by darkness.
Does our world seem dark when we listen to the news of unrest, surrounded by the gloom of death and disease? Take heart as we celebrate Christmas 2020; it is a time to see Jesus shine brighter in our lives to those who need it most. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it” (John 1:5 NLT). The Christmas song “O Holy Night” has a beautiful line: “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices ...” 2020 has been a weary year, but rejoice because God broke into the darkness, when His time was right, and we have hope.
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health
