I think I was a senior in high school when we got internet at our house. The internet company allowed so many minutes of internet browsing per month, much like our cellphone usage at that time. Perhaps more frustrating than a time limit on our internet search was the dreaded dial-up.

What complicated dial-up … well, many things complicated that technology, but we had to be attuned to the busy times of internetusage; say 6-9 p.m. was not a good time to try to use the internet because many families were using it.

In the struggles of connecting to dial-up internet, that frustration did not coordinate with my love to procrastinate. I was pretty good at it, too.

When the internet was a click and a prayer away at our house, it made homework and writing papers easier, sort of. I did not have to use encyclopedias. I did not have to make time to venture to the library and use the Dewey Decimal System. Well, dial-up internet did not work as fast and efficiently as I needed it to at 2 a.m. when the assignment was due in six hours because I procrastinated in writing the paper for only about seven weeks.

It was never me that could have changed things. It was not my fault that I had seven weeks to write a six-page paper with the main idea, supporting facts with noted resources, opening, closing and middle. It also was not my fault that I did not stop by the library I passed on the way home. It was also not my fault that I had not even thought about the theme, let alone how I was going to support and prove that theme. It was not my fault so many people used the internet earlier so I could not connect.

It would be safe to say procrastination is a fancier word for my action of avoidance. I avoided those assignments. Avoided them at all costs until it was quite literally hours and minutes before they were due.

Pilate asked the crowd in the Gospel on Palm Sunday, “Whom do you want me to release for you?” He left it up to the crowd to decide what happened with Barabbas and Christ. Letting it go from his morality to crucify the Messiah.

Pilate’s wife notifies her husband to “have nothing to do with that innocent man.” She also, along with her husband, distances herself, avoiding pushback or shame from putting an innocent man to death. The chief priests and elders make a call to the crowd to ask for Barabbas to be saved. Ultimately the chief priests and elders do not want the decision to fall on themselves. They avoid responsibility.

The governor asks the angry crowd whom they choose to see crucified. If the crowd makes the decision, the governor and his henchmen cannot be charged with wrongfully putting a man to death.

The soldiers then took their turn in mocking Christ, dressing him in a robe and crown of thorns to mark his kingship before stripping him, spitting on him and whipping him. They elected to put a sign over his head, “This is Jesus, the King of the Jews,” to signify their separation from him. Again, making space and trying to maintain distance from a crime and avoiding the opportunity to stop this event.

The passerby shook their heads and shouted to Christ that if he was truly who he said he was, then he could save himself. They carried doubt about who Jesus was and put the weight on him of proving himself. Theoretically saying it is up to Jesus to save himself … not us.

The bandits on his right and his left mocked him.

And finally, after Christ cries out “Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?” The bystanders and witnesses said, “Wait, let us see whether Elijah will come to save him.” Not investing themselves in helping their Lord. Avoiding involving themselves. Wait … let’s put this on Elijah to come and save him.

Pilate, his wife, the governor, the soldiers, the crowd, passersby, chief priests and elders, bystanders, all of them had an opportunity … a chance to help and not avoid. But they looked the other way. They put the responsibility of Christ’s life on someone else’s hands or shoulders. Some even publicly announced and washed their hands of Christ’s blood.

Because as we all know, if we avoid the task, the obstacle, the problem, well, it just might go away. And avoidance is easier than stepping in and standing up. Avoidance is easier than getting involved and being uncomfortable. And if we avoid, well, then we do not have to carry blood on our hands.

But our hands are bloody. No matter how much we avoid it like all the others. Our hands are bloody, because the Jewish community did not kill Jesus Christ — we do with our sins.

It took an earthquake for these people to realize this was the Son of Man! It took the earth to literally shake under their feet to recognize this really is the Son of God and maybe he should not die like this.

What will it take for us?

If just one person of the many that watched this crucifixion unfold, if just one had stepped in and stood up, if just one person had left their comfort and got involved … imagine the ripple.

But it is not really what if just one stepped in and stood up. It is not up to someone else. That one is you and me! Why can we not be the one? Why can we not be the one causing the ripple of change? Why can we not be the one easing someone’s burden? Why can we not be the one to stop the suffering?

We can, but it takes stepping in and standing up. It takes not choosing the easy way. It takes heading straight on and not avoiding. It takes following what Christ has been showing us to do all along. It takes eating with the poor, the lonely, the meek. It takes sitting with the lowly. It takes something as simple as reaching out a hand and not expecting a thank you.