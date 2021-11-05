From the pulpit: 'Do you ever feel empty?'

Do you ever feel empty?
It seems these days there is a lot of talk about shelves being empty. Because of the shipping and distribution issues as of late, many people are finding it hard to get items that are considered “staple” items. The other day I saw empty shelves at a local grocery store that used to be full with pasta, breads and even paper goods. It made me think of the times when we ourselves can feel a bit empty, or spent, cashed out or barren. I thought of Matthew 6:25-30, which reads:
“Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
“And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you — you of little faith?”
This passage from Matthew reminds me of how much more I need to rely on the Lord in my life. God provides us with so much, even an abundance in comparison with some others. What is empty in me, what is still wanting, should cause my heart to reflect on how much the Lord does for me. We should think and pray more often about our true hunger and thirst for peace, for righteousness, for communion with Christ for understanding and compassion. There is only one place to go with our deep hunger and needs: to Christ who knows what it is like to be poor, to be abandoned and alone, to be scourged by the ones whom He loved. Yet still, He fills our emptiness with love and whatever our hearts desire. He feeds us with His own Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity. He pours life into us, onto our empty shelves and barren aisles and storehouses. Turn to Him and seek what will sustain you not just for this life, but for eternity.
The next time you see an empty shelf or cashed-out storehouse, think of how very blessed you are and where the blessing comes form. You are so valuable to the Lord our God. It is you whom He desires and provides for. Be thankful and praise the Lord who has given you so much, and eternal life!
“Prayer is an aspiration of the heart. It is a simple glance directed to Heaven. It is a cry of gratitude and love in the midst of trial as well as joy.” — St. Therese of Lisieux
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte