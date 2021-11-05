From the pulpit: 'Do you ever feel empty?'

Do you ever feel empty?

It seems these days there is a lot of talk about shelves being empty. Because of the shipping and distribution issues as of late, many people are finding it hard to get items that are considered “staple” items. The other day I saw empty shelves at a local grocery store that used to be full with pasta, breads and even paper goods. It made me think of the times when we ourselves can feel a bit empty, or spent, cashed out or barren. I thought of Matthew 6:25-30, which reads:

“Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?

“And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you — you of little faith?”