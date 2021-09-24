From the pulpit, 'Embodied faith'

Embodied faith

A lot of time, I think, we think of the Christian faith as something we have in our heart or in our head. We believe we become Christians by agreeing with the truthfulness of a certain cluster of ideas about who God is and what Jesus has done. We argue about beliefs and about ethics and theology.

However, the Christian life is not about simply thinking, it is about living in a way that practices what we believe. God calls those who claim his name to embody his presence in the world and with one another. That is why the church is called the “body of Christ.”

The sacraments are often things we do with our bodies. We baptize bodies. We take the elements of the Lord’s Supper into our bodies. This is done, in part, to show us that participating with Christ in his transformation of our lives is something we don’t simply think about but act upon.

In Micah 6:8, God’s word tells us that God seeks to have His people do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with their God. What he said to people back then rings true of us today as well.

In what ways are you as believers in Christ doing justice? Are you standing up for the oppressed? Are you including those who have been neglected and forgotten?