From the pulpit, Feb. 13

God shows his love through providing for his flock
One of the most significant ways God shows His love for me is in how He provides and takes care of me. Recently, I shoveled snow off of the church sidewalk after receiving several inches of snow. I finished and began to wonder how the parking area would get cleared. To my amazement, right away, someone came along with the right equipment. After asking about where to pile the snow, he began the snow removal. I knew that God provided the right person at just the right time. My heart was light, and I was happy as I felt God show His love for me.
In Genesis 22, Abraham also knew the God who provides. God asked him to offer his only son, Isaac, to him as a burnt offering. To us, that sounds very wrong, but God was testing Abraham’s faith to see how much Abraham loved Him. Abraham obeyed. The very next morning, he got up early, prepared Isaac, his son, two of his young men, and his donkey, and headed for the land of Moriah. After three days, Abraham spotted the mountain that God had led him to.
Abraham showed great faith as he told his young men to wait at a specific location. He then said to them that he and Isaac would go up on the mountain to worship the Lord and then return. Hebrews 11:19 says, “He considered that God was able even to raise him (Isaac) from the dead...” (ESV) Abraham trusted God.
However, God chose to do something different than what Abraham had in mind. After reaching the top of the mountain, Abraham built an altar, bound Isaac, laid him on the altar, took his knife, and began the downward plunge toward Isaac’s heart. At the moment, an angel of the Lord called out to Abraham commanding him not to lay a single hand on his only son, Isaac, because God was pleased with his obedience and saw that Abraham truly loved and honored him.
Just then, Abraham looked up and saw a ram caught in a thicket by its horns. Wow! A provision of the Lord. Abraham went over, took the ram, and offered the ram, instead of his son, on the altar. Abraham called the name of that place, Jehovahjireh, meaning, The Lord will provide. God’s provision is a demonstration of His love. God showed his love for Abraham by sparing his son and providing a ram for their sacrifice of worship. True to Abraham’s words to his young men, he and Isaac went back to them.
I am amazed at the ability of God to provide for my needs. Sometimes, it may seem that He’s not watching out for me. There have been times I have been in need, but I have noticed that the Lord never leaves me there. In college, I remember looking across from the campus at a restaurant called Church’s Chicken. On one particular Sunday afternoon, when I was out of money, I remember saying to myself, “I sure wish I could have some Church’s Chicken.” I didn’t get any, but the next morning when the school cafeteria opened again, I enjoyed an already paid-for (by way of my student loan) large and delicious breakfast. God desires to help us in our need and refuses to leave us there. His love for us compels Him to be our all-abundant provider.