From the pulpit, Feb. 13

However, God chose to do something different than what Abraham had in mind. After reaching the top of the mountain, Abraham built an altar, bound Isaac, laid him on the altar, took his knife, and began the downward plunge toward Isaac’s heart. At the moment, an angel of the Lord called out to Abraham commanding him not to lay a single hand on his only son, Isaac, because God was pleased with his obedience and saw that Abraham truly loved and honored him.

Just then, Abraham looked up and saw a ram caught in a thicket by its horns. Wow! A provision of the Lord. Abraham went over, took the ram, and offered the ram, instead of his son, on the altar. Abraham called the name of that place, Jehovahjireh, meaning, The Lord will provide. God’s provision is a demonstration of His love. God showed his love for Abraham by sparing his son and providing a ram for their sacrifice of worship. True to Abraham’s words to his young men, he and Isaac went back to them.