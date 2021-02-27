From the pulpit, Feb. 27

Our forever family
Abandonment. Loneliness. Fear. These are words that no one should have to embrace or have define their life, human or animal.
Beginnings. Family. Trust. Love. These are words that are life-affirming.
February is adoption anniversary time for our family. This year marks year three since my oldest son, Andrew, and I traveled 14 hours to Wichita, Kansas, and back to North Platte. Why? To meet our new family member, Tony, whom we renamed Ajax, from a Kansas vizsla rescue.
Before our arrival, this is what we knew: He had been in foster care for 13 months. He was probably not full vizsla.
In January 2018, we had lost our Rameses, a 13-year-old, half vizsla and half yellow Labrador, to congestive heart failure. Our hearts were still grieving, but a friend had sent me the link for Ajax the week before. I discussed him with our family and then started our online application. The rescue waived the normal home visit because of the distance, checked our references and approved us for adoption.
Andrew and I arrived at the doggie day care in Wichita and it was love at first sight. Our handsome new boy was obviously not full vizsla, but he was smiling and energetic. After playing with him for about 30 minutes, we were signing our adoption contract.
His foster mom also showed us pictures of Ajax when he arrived in Kansas and what she knew of his background. Our beautiful boy had been rescued from the streets of Amarillo, Texas, at 33 pounds, looking like one of those sad, horrible humane society commercials. After extensive medical treatment, he had been ready for adoption for about three months, but no one wanted him. He had been taken to every adoption event from October through January. Someone even adopted him but returned him within two days. His future looked bleak.
When I have been asked my opinion of why no one wanted to adopt Ajax, I have come to this conclusion. We were not ready in October or even December because we had not said goodbye to our wonderful Rameses. Was it a divine appointment to meet Ajax? I believe so. I look at our beautiful cinnamon brown boy with liquid cinnamon eyes and know how much love can change a life.
God’s love came to us through the sacrifice of Jesus even though we do not deserve it nor have earned it. We are adopted into God’s family because of His unconditional love. Once abandoned, lonely and afraid, we now have a new beginning in Christ filled with trust and love. We have a forever family.
Is life without challenges? Absolutely not! We had many nights of waking up several times a night with our beloved Ajax because of PTSD from being literally snatched and tranquilized (called "yanked and tranqed" by my veterinarian). Nightmares caused him to wake me up to make sure he was still in a safe and warm place — making sure that he was still loved.
Each of us reaches out to God with that same panic when we are confused and hurt. God responds with unconditional love. Probably not with a pat on the head and the words “Can we go back to sleep now?” That was my response in the middle of the night, but with unconditional love. John defined God’s unconditional love: “Such love has no fear, because perfect love expels all fear. … We love because he loved us first.” (1 John 4:18a-19 NLT)
Because of the trauma, at first we could not touch his neck or give Ajax hugs. But now he leans forward for touch, including hugs. He no longer wakes to check and see if he is safe.
When someone asks why I named our dog after a cleaning product, I remind them where the company for the cleaner got the name. Ajax was a brave and great warrior during the Trojan War, according to Homer. Our dog faced life with bravery and persistence, or he would not have survived to be adopted into our family. He bears the scars of war on his body and in his heart. Just as his physical body healed, his spirit is healing. Ajax’s trust and understanding of love continues to grow.
My beautiful boy, who we have discovered is half Doberman pinscher, celebrated his three-year adoption day this month with presents and a dog-friendly peanut butter-carrot cake, which he shared with his sister, Algea, adopted in September 2018. (Her story is an entire story of its own.) My dream is to be able to certify each of them to be therapy dogs who can use their pasts to help heal others from their emotional scars.
God continues to draw us with our scars and hurt into a closer relationship with Him. We are healed through the power of the Holy Spirit. From our healing, we then turn to help others understand God’s wonderful healing power. Remember John’s words, “We love because he first loved us.”
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health