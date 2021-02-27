From the pulpit, Feb. 27

His foster mom also showed us pictures of Ajax when he arrived in Kansas and what she knew of his background. Our beautiful boy had been rescued from the streets of Amarillo, Texas, at 33 pounds, looking like one of those sad, horrible humane society commercials. After extensive medical treatment, he had been ready for adoption for about three months, but no one wanted him. He had been taken to every adoption event from October through January. Someone even adopted him but returned him within two days. His future looked bleak.

When I have been asked my opinion of why no one wanted to adopt Ajax, I have come to this conclusion. We were not ready in October or even December because we had not said goodbye to our wonderful Rameses. Was it a divine appointment to meet Ajax? I believe so. I look at our beautiful cinnamon brown boy with liquid cinnamon eyes and know how much love can change a life.

God’s love came to us through the sacrifice of Jesus even though we do not deserve it nor have earned it. We are adopted into God’s family because of His unconditional love. Once abandoned, lonely and afraid, we now have a new beginning in Christ filled with trust and love. We have a forever family.