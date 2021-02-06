From the pulpit, Feb. 6

True love
The month of February is traditionally full of hearts and little “love” quotes and valentine cards. Couples focus on their “sweethearts,” and love songs are played repeatedly on the radio. Love is one of the most talked-about subjects in social media and portrayed on television, and yet, do we know what love is?
Love is powerful, but in order to really understand the love we experience with each other, we first must focus on a greater love, the greatest of loves: the love of God, particularly made known to us in Jesus Christ.
“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you.” (John 15:13-14)
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.” (John 3:16)
“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” (Luke 10:27)
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)
You see, there is no way we can know anything about love and we are to love, unless we know the love of God first. God’s love, made manifest to us in Christ Jesus, shows us the ideal of love, what God has planned for love from the beginning of time. How a husband loves his wife and how a wife loves her husband is a part of God’s design and plan for them. To really know and understand “true love,” we look to what God tells us, what Jesus proves to us. True love begins with a cross and ends in a resurrection. Love, then, according to God’s plan, requires sacrifice; it requires one to lay down one’s life for another. True love rises from the darkness of trials and sufferings. True love is ever new and everlasting.
As you prepare for Valentine’s Day and the love of your life, look to Jesus for your model of how you can better love. You are loved beyond your own imagination and beyond any mere human love, because you are loved by the God who created you. God says to you, as He said of His own beloved Son Jesus, “You are my beloved, with you I am well pleased.” (Mark 1:11) Believe in the love of God, and you will know better how to love those whom you love.
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte