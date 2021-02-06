From the pulpit, Feb. 6

True love

The month of February is traditionally full of hearts and little “love” quotes and valentine cards. Couples focus on their “sweethearts,” and love songs are played repeatedly on the radio. Love is one of the most talked-about subjects in social media and portrayed on television, and yet, do we know what love is?

Love is powerful, but in order to really understand the love we experience with each other, we first must focus on a greater love, the greatest of loves: the love of God, particularly made known to us in Jesus Christ.

“No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. You are my friends if you do what I command you.” (John 15:13-14)

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.” (John 3:16)

“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” (Luke 10:27)

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)