From the Pulpit: Finding Nemo, finding hope

Lord, where do I put my hope? My only hope is in you.

Psalm 39:7 NLT

I was asked to help with Footsteps, the children’s and family grief camp hosted by Great Plains Health Hospice and sponsored by the GPH Foundation, in July. It was my first grief camp to attend because of COVID-19, and I was amazed by the wonderful job that hospice staff and many volunteers did to make death and grief real to children and teenagers who have learned the hard part of living, which is saying “Goodbye” to loved ones. My part was very small as I was asked to introduce the theme and set the stage for the day’s activities.

When I was given the theme of “Finding Hope” using the movie “Finding Nemo,” I knew that I needed to do some research, because I had never watched the movie. In my defense, my sons are too old to have watched it with me and I don’t have any grandchildren. So I started by watching the movie. What I discovered was a powerful message that while life events, particularly death, can change our lives, we can always have hope.

Now let me define what I mean by hope. Hope is an unwavering belief and trust, a confident expectation, which means there is a waiting process involved with hope. When we find hope, the implication is that we are searching for it.

As much as we would like to, we can’t undo the past. One lesson from the movie is from the opening scene. At the beginning of Nemo’s story, when he was still just an egg, a barracuda killed his mother and all of his brothers and sisters who were still eggs too. The attack left one of Nemo’s fins disfigured and kept him from swimming as well as other fish. That day changed the lives of Nemo and his father, Marlin, forever.

In our lives, when someone dies or other significant events leave us facing new challenges, it changes our world forever, just as it did for Nemo. But that was only the beginning of Nemo’s adventure. Nemo’s dad loved him very much, and when Nemo was taken from the ocean to live in an aquarium, Marlin never quit trying to find Nemo. He never gave up hope of finding Nemo again.

Sometimes when someone we love dies, many things change, and it’s hard to keep looking for hope, to believe that even though our lives have changed, we can keep on searching for a new way of living and be able to do everyday things again. But we have hope because God never quits searching for us. His love never stops.

One thing that all of us want in life is to be loved. In our story, Marlin met many new friends along the way while he was searching for Nemo. One in particular, Dory, encouraged and helped Marlin. Without her, Marlin would never have found Nemo, even though Dory had her own short-term memory loss challenges. Through his friendship with Dory, Marlin was able to face his doubts and sadness. She helped Marlin even when times were difficult. In the same way, God places others in our lives to help us when we get discouraged. They can be family or friends who will love and encourage us.

While his dad was searching for him, Nemo met a new friend named Gill. Both Gill and Nemo had to overcome physical challenges and emotional disappointments to complete their plan to escape from the aquarium and return to the ocean. Gill saw Nemo’s value and understood Nemo’s struggle because he had suffered in his own way. Gill encouraged Nemo to become more than he believed he was, and more than what he could do with his maladapted, misshapen fin. Gill helped Nemo realize that he was a valuable member of the tank family and was essential to the escape plan.

We have family and friends who help us realize how much we are loved and valued. Even more than that, we have our Heavenly Father. In Psalm 39, David declares that life is frustratingly short. Running from the world or from God may seem like the best way to deal with problems but in reality is not. Rediscovering the joy of life requires a relationship with God, putting our hope, our trust and our confidence in Him.

Life can be difficult, filled with loss and challenges, but we are called to keep on living because God is not finished with us yet. We have purpose because we have hope in our Lord.

As Dory would say when there was hardship or danger, “Just keep swimming!”