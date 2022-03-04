From the pulpit: Following Christ’s example of love

Following Christ’s example of love

Today, I have on my mind the value of loving others. I remember a time in the fourth grade when I walked with my friend after school. I generally walked home after school. This time, as I was heading out of the school building, I saw my friend and began walking with him as we conversed. When it came time for me to turn toward the direction I needed to go, I did not go that way but continued walking with my friend. I felt that it would be rude not to walk with him a block or two before going toward my house. We continued talking, and after one or two blocks, I said goodbye and turned around to go back those couple of blocks and then head home. Why did I do that? I did not know then, but as I reflect, it was because of an inner loyalty I have toward my friends, and I wanted to show God’s love to him in that way. Jesus is the perfect example of love. He gave his disciples a new commandment: to love one another just as He had loved them (John 13:34, English Standard Version). He loved compassionately, with a servant’s heart, and sacrificially.

Jesus loved with compassion as he served the multitudes. On one occasion, Jesus and his disciples went away across the Sea of Galilee to get away from the crowds and be alone. But when they landed on the other side, the public was there waiting for them because they went ahead by land and got there first. Even though Jesus was looking for a place to rest, the Bible says that “he saw a great crowd, and he had compassion on them and healed their sick” (Matthew 14:14b). Then in the evening, he fed them with five loaves and two fish. “And those who ate were about five thousand men, besides women and children” (Matthew 14:21). Through compassion, he gave up his plans to have a retreat with his disciples, healed the sick there, and performed the miracle of feeding the five thousand. His emotion of compassion drove him to love them. As we consider loving others, they will notice our compassion for them.

Jesus also loved with a servant’s heart. Jesus was with his disciples before the Feast of the Passover. Since no one had washed their feet yet, “He laid aside his outer garments, and taking a towel, tied it around his waist” (John 13:4b). Then he washed the disciples’ feet. His servant’s heart motivated him to love his disciples in that way. After that, he told them to love each other in the same way: serving each other in love with a servant’s heart. He sets the standard for us to love each other with the heart of a servant.

Jesus loved sacrificially. He came to earth to accomplish his mission of saving the world through his death on the cross. John 3:16 tells us that “God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” His sacrifice on the cross was the most excellent demonstration of His love and His Father’s love for the world. His desire is for us to be with him for eternity. Believing in Him as our Savior from sin ensures that their eternal home in heaven is secure. Christ’s example is one that we should follow. As he loved us compassionately, with a servant’s heart, and sacrificially, we should love one another.

Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III

Brady Community Church