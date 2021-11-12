From the pulpit: Giving thanks in difficult times

Jesus has good news for you. At the beginning of His earthly ministry, He read from the scroll of Isaiah, in the synagogue in Nazareth, these words: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor” (Luke 4:18,19). Jesus offers salvation and wants to free people from difficult seasons. That is the good news Jesus came to give. That good news is available for us today.

Difficult seasons do not last forever, even though they may seem like they will never go away. I want to encourage you during this Thanksgiving season upon us that your hard time will someday be behind you and that the Lord wants to show His favor and kindness to you. He wants us to let Him do that for us. Jeremiah wrote, “Call to me and I will answer you, and will tell you great and hidden things that you have not known” (Jeremiah 33:3). Let the Lord into your life in this season and see what He will do for you.