From the Pulpit: God truly is with us

One of the very first things I do when I get to church every day is turn on three battery-powered candles in my office. Three because to me they signify the Trinity — God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

This has been a practice of mine since my calling here to First Presbyterian. And if by the slim chance I do not get the candles turned on right away, I notice the chaos of a hectic day or my inability to focus.

These candles remind me of God. Remind me that God is with me in all that I do.

I can tell you from experience … there is no better portrait, spectacle, witness of God being with us than from the viewpoint I receive on Christmas Eve. Seeing the glow on each face, young and old, illuminated by candles, as the sanctuary, filled with God’s chosen, is hushed for a moment before the beautiful sounds of “Silent Night” emerge from instruments and voices.

I wish I could bottle those tender moments and share them.

Emmanuel. God is with us.

From the Gospel of Matthew on the fourth week of Advent: “All this took place to fulfill what had been spoken by the Lord through the prophet: ‘Look, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel,’ which means, ‘God is with us.’”

They shall call him Emmanuel.

Richard Sibbes, an English theologian and Puritan from the late 1500s and early 1600s, wrote that Christ was called the consolation of Israel at his birth. To comfort ourselves, Sibbes wrote, “This Emmanuel will appear in our flesh before long … let us wait. ... Emmanuel came down to us, to take our nature upon Him, and to satisfy God’s wrath, that He might take us to heaven with Himself, and that we might be forever with Him in glory. And therefore let us, if we would make a true use of Emmanuel, desire to be with Him.”

To make true use of Emmanuel … let us desire to be with Him.

Emmanuel … God is with us.

Emmanuel … in the flesh. God is with us in human form.

Emmanuel in the flesh … Jesus Christ in the flesh.

God has forever been among us, but prior to this event, prior to this great birth, God has never been with us so directly.

This week in our Gospel, Mary and Joseph are not merely characters or cast members. They are real people. They are real humans with real problems.

Joseph has just learned that Mary, to whom he is engaged, is with child. During this time, an engagement is a legal contract. Mary and Joseph were pledged to be married. They were essentially married; they had just not yet consummated the marriage nor were living together.

Once Joseph learns of Mary’s pregnancy, really the only conclusion is that she has been unfaithful. He is human. He experiences the same feelings you or I would have should we learn the same news. He is likely devastated and feels betrayed.

But he is not the only one feeling human emotions here. Mary, concerned that she might be left to mother this child alone, knowing Joseph could easily dismiss her, is likely plagued with anxiety and other emotions leading up to this great birth.

Humans experience human issues.

There are some of you that may barely be holding it together. You are struggling. Struggling with your own relationships, families, jobs and societal acceptance.

Please hear this … Emmanuel was in the flesh. Emmanuel was connected to us as a human to show us that GOD IS WITH US.

God was with Joseph as he was deciding what to do in his own relationship with Mary. God was with Mary as she was moving forward with a pregnancy that was not full of blissful baby showers and gender-reveal parties.

God was with them as they came together, traveled to Bethlehem and birthed a babe.

Emmanuel in the flesh.

God is with us.

The light of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will be born.

And we will celebrate. Celebrate the great birth … the great birth that is Jesus Christ.