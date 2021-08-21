From the pulpit: God's seasons

The snow and the monthly fruit

One story that impresses me is about Benaiah, one of David’s mighty men. God wrote that Benaiah “went down and struck down a lion in a pit on a day when snow had fallen” (2 Samuel 23:20b, ESV). It must be significant here that this verse mentions the snow. It is one thing to go into a pit and kill a lion when there is no snow, but to do it on a snowy day makes it much more challenging. Snow in Israel is not common, and it is a big deal there when it snows.

Another favorite seasonal mention in the Bible is in the future when there is a new heaven and new earth, and we are enjoying the New Jerusalem. Here it appears that there are no seasons. Revelation 22:2a says that alongside the river of the water of life grows “the tree of life with its twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit each month” (ESV). I love that verse because of the abundance mentioned that the tree would be yielding a different kind of fruit each month. At that time, there will be no more winter or extreme heat.

The current spiritual season of harvest