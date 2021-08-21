From the pulpit: God's seasons

God’s seasons
In this article, I would like for us to consider seasons from the Bible. We are in the midst of seasonal change. The transition from summer to fall is my favorite transition. The air temperature cools and has a different feel to it. Sports fans follow their football or volleyball teams, social events happen, and harvest begins. In Nebraska, we get to enjoy four seasons, and it seems that when seasonal change happens, we are ready for it.
Let us think about how seasons reveal God’s faithfulness, followed by a couple of Biblical mentions of seasons and some thoughts on the current spiritual season of harvest.
Seasons and God’s faithfulness
In the Bible, God spoke to Noah about seasons after his sweet-smelling sacrifice. God promised that “while the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease” (Genesis 8:22 English Standard Version). From then until now, and as long as this earth endures, seasons continue. God mentions the associated activities that go with seasons, namely seedtime and harvest. I never doubt that the sun or moon will come up or fear that seasons will stop. God’s faithfulness shines through thousands of years to bring the earth its daily and seasonal cycles. Now, let us consider my two favorite seasonal mentions in the Bible.
The snow and the monthly fruit
One story that impresses me is about Benaiah, one of David’s mighty men. God wrote that Benaiah “went down and struck down a lion in a pit on a day when snow had fallen” (2 Samuel 23:20b, ESV). It must be significant here that this verse mentions the snow. It is one thing to go into a pit and kill a lion when there is no snow, but to do it on a snowy day makes it much more challenging. Snow in Israel is not common, and it is a big deal there when it snows.
Another favorite seasonal mention in the Bible is in the future when there is a new heaven and new earth, and we are enjoying the New Jerusalem. Here it appears that there are no seasons. Revelation 22:2a says that alongside the river of the water of life grows “the tree of life with its twelve kinds of fruit, yielding its fruit each month” (ESV). I love that verse because of the abundance mentioned that the tree would be yielding a different kind of fruit each month. At that time, there will be no more winter or extreme heat.
The current spiritual season of harvest
Jesus spoke to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few …” (Matthew 9:37b, ESV). The cross of Christ provided the way for a plentiful harvest today. Jesus refers to the opportunity for people to receive Him as Savior and follow Him with their lives. It is a season that has been operational for over 2,000 years, but it will not last forever. That reminds me of God’s love. He is lovingly calling a people for Himself and preparing a wonderful place in the New Jerusalem for them. The Lord is full of grace, mercy, compassion and love.