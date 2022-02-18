From the pulpit: 'Hold on for dear life'

Let us not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us work for the good of all, especially for those who belong to the household of faith.

— Galatians 6:9-10 CSV

The promise of harvest is there before we even encounter our spring. The question is: How do we keep doing good and not be tired? How do we continue to work for the good of all those around us? How do we hold on for dear life?

The wise advice that comes from airlines has an answer for us. When the airplane has lost air pressure and the oxygen masks drop down, always put your mask on first. So let’s put our masks on first, so that we can help others. We are called by God to take care of ourselves before we are able to continue to help others in our lives.

I have an article in my files and have used it with some of our staff during the pandemic event. It was originally from a post by Courtney Carver and provides us with some practical advice on how we can take care of ourselves. (I have used some of the ideas but have adjusted them with a Christian perspective.)