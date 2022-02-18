From the pulpit: 'Hold on for dear life'

Hold on for dear life
It’s the middle of February, which means we are nearing the end of winter. We are also at the end of two years of COVID-19. Is anyone else growing weary? Do we need encouragement?
Winter has always been a difficult time for many because everything looks brown and dead, but we know that our world is just waiting, dormant until the warmth of the sun and the cold rain brings forth the glorious burst of the colors of spring. We are also weary from COVID’s devastation on our personal lives and upon our society. Swirling in the controversies of mandates and political tensions, we find ourselves needing to see an end to this terrible virus, only to be told that it will always be with us, and we will need to learn to adapt. It is easy to become discouraged.
Personally, I witness the struggle in health care, but no part of our world has been spared from the anger, frustration and weariness around us and sometimes within ourselves. But we are told to just keep going and maybe we will turn the corner, and things will get better, only to experience a new variant, a new problem, a new loss. It is time to hold on for dear life, somewhat like a roller coaster, but more like embracing the lives that we have been given.
There is always hope, and we continue to follow Jesus and serve others. I love this reminder from Paul to the Galatian church:
Let us not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us work for the good of all, especially for those who belong to the household of faith.
— Galatians 6:9-10 CSV
The promise of harvest is there before we even encounter our spring. The question is: How do we keep doing good and not be tired? How do we continue to work for the good of all those around us? How do we hold on for dear life?
The wise advice that comes from airlines has an answer for us. When the airplane has lost air pressure and the oxygen masks drop down, always put your mask on first. So let’s put our masks on first, so that we can help others. We are called by God to take care of ourselves before we are able to continue to help others in our lives.
I have an article in my files and have used it with some of our staff during the pandemic event. It was originally from a post by Courtney Carver and provides us with some practical advice on how we can take care of ourselves. (I have used some of the ideas but have adjusted them with a Christian perspective.)
» We must spend time lifting ourselves up, which includes food, movement and sleep. Our Lord wants our healthy hearts, minds and bodies.
» Share your thoughts and ideas with others. Give those ideas room to grow and flourish.
» Practice flexibility. Be open to change and see the good in things and situations. Notice the blessings even when we are not sure how things will turn out, or the outcome is not that for which we had hoped or prayed.
» Be present now. It is easy to hold onto the past, or just spend too much time wanting things to be different in the future. Instead, hold onto this moment, and each moment that you are invited to show up to. Make your present moments count with your extraordinary presence.
» Make time for joy. What makes you smile or laugh? Participate in activities that draw you closer to Jesus, do something heart-swelling and marvelous by yourself or with others.
» Solitude: We can’t hear what we really need or want when we are surrounded by noise. This one is my favorite because I am naturally introverted, but the key to this one is to trust what you hear from God and yourself.
» Be curious. This is a trait we see in children but we should not lose as we get older. Be open to learning and ready for the answers to produce more questions.
» Always keep giving. Now it is time to read our verse from Galatians again. We are called by Christ to keep on working for the good of others. When we give from our true desire to serve, we make the biggest impact because we are also serving Jesus.
» Finally, we need to hold onto each other. We have to hold on, lift each other up, comfort one another and slow down long enough to be present and witness the magnificence around us. Hold on gently and thoughtfully. Be kind. We are strong in Christ, but our hearts are tender. We hold on tight for ourselves and for others because every life is dear and precious!
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health