From the pulpit: Holy anticipation

Holy anticipation

One of the most underrated experiences in life is the practice of anticipating something. As you're reading this, a week before Christmas, you and your family are anticipating next weekend. Some of you may be eager to have an extra day off or being paid extra for working on a holiday. Others of you are anticipating getting to see family and friends. One or two of you may be anticipating what a special meal may be like. Perhaps your children are anticipating the gifts they may receive for Christmas. Either way, anticipation is a big part of the Christmas holiday.

In the Christian year, the four weeks leading up to Christmas are called Advent. It is a season of anticipation. Since Advent means “coming,” it is a season where believers in Jesus both anticipate the joy and celebration of his birth in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, and it is a season when believers remember the promise that Christ will return and set the world to rights. And so we remember to cultivate virtues like hope, peace, faith and love in the practice of waiting for what is to come.