From the pulpit: Holy anticipation

Holy anticipation
One of the most underrated experiences in life is the practice of anticipating something. As you're reading this, a week before Christmas, you and your family are anticipating next weekend. Some of you may be eager to have an extra day off or being paid extra for working on a holiday. Others of you are anticipating getting to see family and friends. One or two of you may be anticipating what a special meal may be like. Perhaps your children are anticipating the gifts they may receive for Christmas. Either way, anticipation is a big part of the Christmas holiday.
In the Christian year, the four weeks leading up to Christmas are called Advent. It is a season of anticipation. Since Advent means “coming,” it is a season where believers in Jesus both anticipate the joy and celebration of his birth in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, and it is a season when believers remember the promise that Christ will return and set the world to rights. And so we remember to cultivate virtues like hope, peace, faith and love in the practice of waiting for what is to come.
When I was a youth pastor, a denominational group I served in had a large youth gathering for four days each fall when all of the kids were out of school in the whole state. We would bring in a speaker and a band. We would pray and play. And the kids were inevitably impacted by what happened that weekend. The Spirit was obviously at work. One of the big ways God was at work in the lives of the kids who went, though, is that they anticipated hearing God speak into their lives. They anticipated being touched and changed. The anticipation prepared them to respond to what happened on that weekend.
The Bible tells us to anticipate what God is going to do. The prophet Isaiah says to “wait upon the Lord” (Isaiah 40). We are supposed to anticipate the return of Christ and his judgment (Matthew 25). All throughout Scripture, we are encouraged to wait, to hope, to be prepared and to anticipate what God is going to do in our world, in our lives, in his church and in the world when He comes again.
As you soon complete this season of anticipation, anticipate not only the day we celebrate Christ’s birth. Anticipate new and powerful ways God will be at work all around you, and commit yourselves to have open eyes to see what God is doing and joining him in it. God’s Spirit is still at work birthing new life, new hope, and he invites you to participate in what He is doing. Will you accept His invitation?
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte