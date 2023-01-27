From the Pulpit: In baptism, we are called by name and given a promise

Prior to his baptism, Christ was called by many names. He was known as the son of Mary and Joseph, and as a brother to his brothers and sisters. He was Jesus. He was a carpenter.

And after this event that begins his ministry as he is anointed with the Holy Spirit, he is known as the Messiah, the Son of God, teacher, prophet, son of Joseph and son of Mary.

We also have several names that we go by or that describe us. We have the one printed on our birth certificate. We likely have a few nicknames. But just as Christ’s ministry began at his baptism, so does ours when we are called by our name and given a promise.

As we discussed in a recent baptismal class at First Presbyterian, I want to revisit the four Gospels and their baptismal stories.

Firstly, from the Gospel of John 1:29-34: The next day he saw Jesus coming toward him and declared, “Here is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world! This is he of whom I said, ‘After me comes a man who ranks ahead of me because he was before me.’ I myself did not know him; but I came baptizing with water for this reason, that he might be revealed to Israel.” And John testified, “I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it remained on him. I myself did not know him, but the one who sent me to baptize with water said to me, ‘He on whom you see the Spirit descend and remain is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.’ And I myself have seen and have testified that this is the Son of God.”

From Luke 3:21-22: Now when all the people were baptized, and when Jesus also had been baptized and was praying, the heaven was opened, and the Holy Spirit descended upon him in bodily form like a dove. And a voice came from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.”

From Mark 1:9-11: In those days Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And just as he was coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens torn apart and the Spirit descending like a dove on him. And a voice came from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.”

Lastly, the Gospel of Matthew 3:13-17: Then Jesus came from Galilee to John at the Jordan, to be baptized by him. John would have prevented him, saying, “I need to be baptized by you, and do you come to me?” But Jesus answered him, “Let it be so now; for it is proper for us in this way to fulfill all righteousness.” Then he consented.

And when Jesus had been baptized, just as he came up from the water, suddenly the heavens were opened to him and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.”

In the baptismal promise, we are given new life. A promise that even in the darkest of times, when it seems there is nowhere to turn, God’s love continues to shine and the darkness has not prevailed, cannot prevail and will not prevail.

Through this promise and through the Holy Spirit … Word became flesh.

We celebrate our birthdays every year … the day we were born into this world.

But we do not celebrate our baptismal birth dates quite like I think we should. On this day our baptismal day we are given a life that will not end.

There is no growing old. There is no mortality. This is the day we are promised to live on forever. That is something to celebrate! If you do not know your baptismal birthdate, I encourage you to do a little research and find it.

As each baptismal date is different for each of us, and regardless of the different versions of the Baptism of Christ, the baptism is the same. This is the moment the Spirit descends on Christ. This is the moment we can testify through the Scriptures that the Word became flesh through the Holy Spirit.

We can testify through the words of the prophet Isaiah: Thus says God, the LORD, who created the heavens and stretched them out, who spread out the earth and what comes from it, who gives breath to the people upon it and spirit to those who walk in it: “I am the LORD, I have called you in righteousness, I have taken you by the hand and kept you …”

The Lord did this. Not you or I. Nothing that we did created this promise. The Lord took each of us by hand and keeps us for all our days. Forever.

Through our baptism, this is the first time God calls us by name and makes a promise to us. A promise of new life. Eternal life. Eternal life with Christ.

Our baptism, just like the baptism of Christ, is a life-changing moment. Transformation really. We are called by our names. And given a promise.

“I am the LORD, I have called you in righteousness, I have taken you by the hand and kept you …”

Our most mighty name, though, is not the one on our birth certificate or driver’s license. Our most mighty and holy name is Beloved. And with you, Beloved … God is well pleased.