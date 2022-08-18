From the Pulpit: Is your lamp lit?

The Gospel selected for the first Sunday of August, Luke 12:32-40, was the same Gospel lesson of the second sermon I preached. I remember it so vividly and the innocence wrapped up in that message.

Climbing into the pulpit with sweaty palms and butterflies in my belly was overcome by my zest to preach the Good News! My naïve self was ready to preach that sermon, but I had no idea how much it would help lift me up and prepare me for life in ministry.

My call to ministry began almost eight years ago. I did not discern at the time exactly what the Holy Spirit was guiding me to do. It took more than a few years to finally understand how I was being called and to make moves to start my studies.

Nearly four years ago I officially began a call to ministry that has adapted, changed and grown in ways I could only dream about. Much of my calling to First Presbyterian and even in ministries prior relates to that second-ever sermon.

“Be dressed for action and have your lamps lit …” — Luke 12:35

Are we dressed for action? Do we have our lamps lit?

God promised that Christ would return. Christ would come again for a glorious resurrection. Should that return come tomorrow or the next day … are we ready for it? Are we ready to leave this earthly home and join Jesus and our fellow brothers and sisters in Christ in our new heavenly home?

“You also must be ready,

for the Son of Man is coming at an unexpected hour.” — Luke 12:40

How do we get ready for action or light our lamps?

Does lighting our lamps mean that we are secure in what we have in our retirement account? Is it that we have our house paid for and all of our financial ducks in a row?

Do we have a rainy-day fund to cover our household bills should something unexpected happen? Do we have all the proper insurance coverage? Is the will finished and signed? Funeral and burial arrangements made and recorded?

There are many documents and issues to get ready prior to our death, but in planning for that event, are we missing the most important preparation?

Is your heart ready?

When the Son of Man comes to us as he promised, are we ready to greet him? Are we ready to greet him with the sound relationship we have been forming and building throughout our lives?

Are you content in your relationship with Christ?

Have you confessed your sins and asked for forgiveness for your own transgressions? Have you forgiven others that have trespassed against you regardless of apologies? Have you reconciled soured relationships?

Have you forgiven yourself?

Building and maintaining a solid and everlasting relationship with Christ should be at the top of our daily chore list. Not only do we need to be confessing and praying to God, but we need to listen to how the Holy Spirit is guiding us.

Listening can be the hardest part, but in that quiet space, we can find all that we seek from God. In that quiet space, we can develop and grow the most loving relationship with Christ Jesus that enriches every facet of our lives.

As we ready ourselves, our children, grandchildren, neighbors and friends for a new school year … a fresh beginning … are we readying ourselves? Schools resume this month, and as others start new, we too are afforded a time to begin again.

If you have not already, start building your relationship with Christ. I encourage you to find that time to speak to God and then devote equal time to listen.