From the pulpit: It happened at a table

My friend and colleague (and former associate pastor at First Baptist) has written a book entitled “Table Life.” It talks about the centrality of the table in Scripture and in the life of the church, and uses the language of the table as an entree to developing a program of everyday discipleship. It is a smart yet easy read. And it makes some good points. When Jesus wanted to share his final moments with his disciples, he chose a table. When he modeled the servanthood he wanted them to emulate, he did it at a meal. When Jesus established a ritual to remember his life and mission, it was a reenactment of that same meal. When done with intention and grace, a table can be a place of gracious welcome and hospitality, deep sharing and love, grace and forgiveness, and hope.

Today we can communicate the love and presence of God with the hospitality, generosity, service and sharing we experience at the tables in our sanctuaries and fellowship halls at church, as well as in our homes and the other places we eat. We can gather and share life, and invite an awareness of God’s presence in the midst of our gatherings. At First Baptist, we are starting a new worship service to do this kind of thing next week. Maybe you can find places to either gather people in or go out and join others in hospitality, intentionality and love as you go through your days and weeks, inviting and making yourself aware of God ‘s presence among you as you do so. I hope you do.