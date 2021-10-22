From the pulpit: It happened at a table

Every Thursday I sit with some guys around a table. The crew includes a retired county commissioner, a retired Social Security worker, a couple of retired teachers, a funeral home worker and occasionally a railroader or a fireman. We sit and visit. We pray over our meal. It is a church activity, but each pastor that comes is clearly instructed on the rules:
1. There is no devotion or study.
2. What is said at men’s breakfast stays at men’s breakfast.
It is not a productive time. It is sacred time together.
Around that table, we pray. A lot of times there is laughter. Once in a while there are tears. We share each other’s burdens. We talk about medical problems and family problems. We share stories of inspiration and grief. The younger guys among us learn from our elders. Some of the faces that were there when I arrived five years ago have now passed away, but they are remembered and celebrated. And, in a unique way, God is present in the chatter and smiles as we gather there.
When I grew up, we ate at the table occasionally. However, we also often ate in the living room with our plates on our laps as we watched television. When I got married and my in-laws visited, they always insisted on a table meal. Having read a book by pastor and author Eugene Peterson sharing that his wife insisted on a family meal each night at the table at the same time, we have tried to continue that tradition ourselves as much as possible. Table time is a time to pray, to connect, to share. It is sacred time.
My friend and colleague (and former associate pastor at First Baptist) has written a book entitled “Table Life.” It talks about the centrality of the table in Scripture and in the life of the church, and uses the language of the table as an entree to developing a program of everyday discipleship. It is a smart yet easy read. And it makes some good points. When Jesus wanted to share his final moments with his disciples, he chose a table. When he modeled the servanthood he wanted them to emulate, he did it at a meal. When Jesus established a ritual to remember his life and mission, it was a reenactment of that same meal. When done with intention and grace, a table can be a place of gracious welcome and hospitality, deep sharing and love, grace and forgiveness, and hope.
Today we can communicate the love and presence of God with the hospitality, generosity, service and sharing we experience at the tables in our sanctuaries and fellowship halls at church, as well as in our homes and the other places we eat. We can gather and share life, and invite an awareness of God’s presence in the midst of our gatherings. At First Baptist, we are starting a new worship service to do this kind of thing next week. Maybe you can find places to either gather people in or go out and join others in hospitality, intentionality and love as you go through your days and weeks, inviting and making yourself aware of God ‘s presence among you as you do so. I hope you do.