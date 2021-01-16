From the pulpit, Jan. 16

Why worry?
Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
— Matthew 6
It is interesting to me that, as Jesus gives instructions to his newly minted disciples in the Sermon on the Mount, one of subjects he tackles is anxiety. I mean, while speaking about issues as important as sexual ethics, nonviolence and prayer, Jesus teaches his disciples about not letting worry control one’s life.
Now, any student of human behavior will tell you that a certain amount of stress is helpful for us. If we did not have some basic concern about food and shelter, many of us would feel less inclined to work for a living. If they did not have some basic desire for romantic companionship, a lot less guys would mess with hygiene and grooming. A certain amount of stress gets us up in the morning. This is not the kind of worry Jesus is talking about in the Sermon on the Mount.
When Jesus is talking about worry and anxiety in the Sermon on the Mount, he is not talking about simple motivation. He is talking about letting our concerns about things that are beyond our control consume us, and thus ruin our lives and relationships. That kind of anxiety is the opposite of living in the kind of hope and faith that Jesus wants his disciples to model for the world.
As we look at what is going on in our world, there is a lot that is beyond our control. We continue to be a nation that is in political upheaval. Although there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel, COVID-19 numbers continue to soar. The economy is always a concern. As is the behavior and well-being of our children and grandchildren. The future seems uncertain. That could lead us to be anxious. Instead, we should do the best we can for the most we can, and remember that God’s “eye is on the sparrow” and he is caring for us in ways we cannot care for ourselves as our sovereign Lord.
Jesus gives us good reason for not letting anxiety rule our lives. Here are a couple of quick things I mined from his teaching on the Sermon on the Mount.
» It is fruitless.
Jesus tells us we cannot add a day to our life by worrying. Much of our worrying is grasping for a sense of control for things beyond our influence. We worry, oftentimes, for nothing. I have a prayer journal I occasionally go back to and read. I ask myself, “Why did I think that was a big deal?”
» It leads to suspicion and distrust.
Often we don’t just worry about our stuff, as Jesus discusses, but we worry about other people. As we look at other people, and become worried about their attitudes or ideologies, or their backgrounds, we distance ourselves from people God has called us to love. There is the reason Matthew 5 talks about loving one’s enemies in this context. Too much worry will cause you to be suspicious and unloving of all sorts of people because they are different from you.
» Worry can lead to a lack of loyalty to God.
Immediately before this passage on worry Jesus advises his disciples not to serve two masters. Immediately following his command not to worry, he tells us to seek first the kingdom of God. Often our anxiety and worry can cause us to chase after idols of materialism, greed and political ideology. Don’t let this happen. Love others. Trust God.
Until we chat again! God bless!
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte