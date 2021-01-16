From the pulpit, Jan. 16

Why worry?

Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?

— Matthew 6

It is interesting to me that, as Jesus gives instructions to his newly minted disciples in the Sermon on the Mount, one of subjects he tackles is anxiety. I mean, while speaking about issues as important as sexual ethics, nonviolence and prayer, Jesus teaches his disciples about not letting worry control one’s life.

Now, any student of human behavior will tell you that a certain amount of stress is helpful for us. If we did not have some basic concern about food and shelter, many of us would feel less inclined to work for a living. If they did not have some basic desire for romantic companionship, a lot less guys would mess with hygiene and grooming. A certain amount of stress gets us up in the morning. This is not the kind of worry Jesus is talking about in the Sermon on the Mount.