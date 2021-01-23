From the pulpit, Jan. 23

So how can we sustain our self-control beyond 17 or 19 days? Our willpower may be limited but God’s is limitless. We need to embrace our goals with enthusiasm. Enthusiasm is best defined as “having God within,” or “to be God’s possession.” Being enthusiastic is when our goals are not about us but they are all about Jesus and what he can do in and through us.

2 Corinthians can provide great insight concerning “having God within us,” or being “in Christ.” It is a life-transforming process or journey. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, and see, the new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, CSV)

Paul’s assumption is that being in Christ should bring a radical change in our lives. Christians see the world in a new way and become new when we are joined to Christ. This transforms our ideas, hopes, and values. Becoming a new creation is a journey, transforming our lives with new values that bring new behaviors.