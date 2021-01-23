From the pulpit, Jan. 23

Changed or transformed?
What is significant about the third week of January? The answer may or may not surprise us. The conclusion of this week marks the time when most people have become resolution-breakers. Officially, Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day was Jan. 17. Others designate Jan. 19 as Quitters Day. This is the time when a majority of those who made resolutions or goals will decide to break those promises. Whichever date or title we use, the result is the same: failure.
There are many determining factors for the failure or perceptions of failure. Maybe we were too ambitious and we overcommit to things that are impossible to establish and maintain. Possibly, some of us make the wrong resolutions, and because we are not really committed to the goal, we fail to carry them through to completion. Maybe we fail because we do not build in accountability. One article that I read from Research Digest (“How to Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions,” Jan. 20), concluded that a primary reason that we struggle to keep resolutions is because we try to achieve personal change on our own. In that case, sharing our goals with those close to you can provide accountability and motivation by providing a support system.
This can be helpful, but this approach still relies on keeping our resolutions or goals with our strength. Our willpower or self-control is a very limited resource. Another article from a study published by Current Directions in Psychological Science, concluded when we have used up our self-control that our ability to stick with our goals and resist temptation is threatened.
So how can we sustain our self-control beyond 17 or 19 days? Our willpower may be limited but God’s is limitless. We need to embrace our goals with enthusiasm. Enthusiasm is best defined as “having God within,” or “to be God’s possession.” Being enthusiastic is when our goals are not about us but they are all about Jesus and what he can do in and through us.
2 Corinthians can provide great insight concerning “having God within us,” or being “in Christ.” It is a life-transforming process or journey. “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has passed away, and see, the new has come!” (2 Corinthians 5:17, CSV)
Paul’s assumption is that being in Christ should bring a radical change in our lives. Christians see the world in a new way and become new when we are joined to Christ. This transforms our ideas, hopes, and values. Becoming a new creation is a journey, transforming our lives with new values that bring new behaviors.
Changes through New Year’s goals or resolutions were never meant to be accomplished through our own power of self-control. Changes in our lives are to be sought with the transformational power of Christ working in and through us. True transformation begins with acknowledging our need for God. Spiritual and even physical transformation, if our resolutions were health-related, is like the caterpillar’s becoming a butterfly. The change that takes place is a process, a journey, sometimes painful and slower than we would like, but the difference is a completely new creation. If we had the ability to only change, then we could go back to our old patterns with those values and subsequent behaviors.
But the good news is that once we have been transformed in Christ, we no longer have the ability to be who or what we once were. True transformation can only happen in the presence of a power that is much greater than human change has to offer. This transformation can only happen through the power of God. Going our own way in our own strength, using our own intellect, reasoning and self-will, will lead to failure to make lasting change. We are trying to be effective against a problem that can only be fought and won through God’s power.
As those who are in Christ, we are on a journey of transformation. Is the journey difficult and challenging? Certainly. Will we have setbacks and sometimes be discouraged? Yes, but we trust in the transforming power of God. We are becoming, no longer the ugly caterpillars but the beautiful butterflies, testing our wings in a big world. Whatever our New Year’s resolutions were or whether you have broken them or not, just remember we live in his transformational power.
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health