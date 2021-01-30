From the Pulpit, Jan. 30

Can our private actions harm others?

Have you ever heard someone comment, “What’s done in private is my business and isn’t anyone else’s concern — I’m not hurting anyone. How can you say I’m doing something wrong if I’m not hurting anybody?” As a society we’ve come to believe this, but is there truly credence behind this line of thinking?

Let me be clear here. I’m not envisioning some morality police invading privacy to ensure people measure up to certain moral standards. Furthermore, hearts are rarely positively affected when we attempt to legislate morality. But the critical question remains: Is something wrong if it doesn’t seem to be hurting anybody?

Can you spot the giant assumption underlying this question? It is the belief that we are capable of definitively determining that our behavior has absolutely no negative effect on any other person. To claim this is to claim omniscience — the ability to know all things. Are we truly able to know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, precisely how every action of ours (even those done in private) affects those around us? To answer affirmatively is an incredible statement of hubris.