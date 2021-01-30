From the Pulpit, Jan. 30

Can our private actions harm others?
Have you ever heard someone comment, “What’s done in private is my business and isn’t anyone else’s concern — I’m not hurting anyone. How can you say I’m doing something wrong if I’m not hurting anybody?” As a society we’ve come to believe this, but is there truly credence behind this line of thinking?
Let me be clear here. I’m not envisioning some morality police invading privacy to ensure people measure up to certain moral standards. Furthermore, hearts are rarely positively affected when we attempt to legislate morality. But the critical question remains: Is something wrong if it doesn’t seem to be hurting anybody?
Can you spot the giant assumption underlying this question? It is the belief that we are capable of definitively determining that our behavior has absolutely no negative effect on any other person. To claim this is to claim omniscience — the ability to know all things. Are we truly able to know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, precisely how every action of ours (even those done in private) affects those around us? To answer affirmatively is an incredible statement of hubris.
We need look no further than Joshua 7 to see a clear example of an action which, though secretly perpetrated, was incredibly damaging to others. A man named Achan had, without any person’s knowledge, stolen some forbidden treasure. Though completely hidden, his private action had dire public consequences. His disobedience removed God’s favor from Israel and during battle soldiers died, families were forever grieved, and the whole nation of Israel sank into fear.
Again, this was one man, going about his private business, yet his sin had far-reaching consequences on his unsuspecting neighbors. He was more connected to those around him than he realized, and his sin brought pain and sorrow to them — even though his actions were done without any knowledge on their part. Our sin damages those around us.
This concept may unnerve us. Could our sin (even secretly done) have far-reaching power to affect even those who are completely ignorant and seemingly unrelated to our actions? Despite their seeming innocence, must they endure evil consequences of our actions? Say it isn’t so!
Yet don’t we love the reverse truth that one person’s selfless actions can have far reaching positive consequences that they may never know about? This is the plot of the heartwarming holiday movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and we love the possibility that just like George Bailey, we may be positively impacting people’s lives through our goodness in ways we never realized.
If this positive is so, why would it not work in reverse? Our evil actions also affect those around us in ways we never realize. How devastating!
But here’s the amazingly good news: This reality that one action can have unbeknownst, far-reaching, negative consequences is also the very reality that allows one person’s gracious action to have far-reaching positive consequences. We’re not talking about a nostalgic holiday movie, but about the selfless and sacrificial cross of Jesus Christ.
Because Jesus never chose sin (secretly or publicly), He never damaged anyone. Moreover, His perfection qualified Him to take our sin upon Himself along with its devastating consequences. He willingly chose to die on the cross in our place, and this action allows us to be reconciled to God through belief in Jesus.
His gracious action has affected us marvelously by giving us the hope of life with God! Let’s zealously turn from secret actions that damage ourselves and others and joyfully run toward the grace that Jesus’ sacrifice offers to us.
Pastor John Stone
North Platte Berean Church