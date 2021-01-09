From the pulpit, Jan. 9

Life’s puzzle pieces

The year 2020 was a challenging year for many people. Thinking about a happy 2021 may seem like a far distant hope, and the thought could be that likely 2021 will be somewhat better. It is January, and there are yet 11 more months to go. It is like putting together a giant puzzle and wondering how the pieces will fit together and how those pieces will appear. That is how it is in an ever-changing, temporary, decaying world in which we live.

Spiritually, however, it can be different. Jesus Christ said in Hebrews 13:8 that He “is the same yesterday and today and forever” (English Standard Version). In the eternal realm, we have the opportunity to enjoy the safety, security and consistency of an unchanging Savior. Let’s take a moment to consider some spiritual pieces to the 2021 puzzle to lean on to bring an opportunity for a happier new year.

The first puzzle piece is stillness in God’s presence. Psalm 46:10, one psalmist wrote, “Be still and know that I am God …” (English Standard Version). There is something about silence that brings a sense of the person of God. Recently, I went outside early one morning, and in the darkness, it was a perfect morning. The stillness was a reality that drew me to look up and want to be outside longer. In that quiet, my mind and heart drew me toward the presence of God.