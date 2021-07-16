From the pulpit, July 17

In Hebrew, the word for Blessed is “Baruk” and it refers primarily to God and His protection and guidance. This is why at first St. Paul refers to God’s blessedness. Then that “Baruk” of God transfers to us, the believers who put their trust in God alone. God has Blessed us, in that we “ought to” reverence the protection and guidance He offers us in Christ Jesus. So, yes we are Blessed in Christ Jesus, protected and being guided by His Word, His Baptism, by His command. Before the foundation of the world, we, you and I, were chosen to be Blessed people, to share in the grace of Jesus Christ with every blessing under the heavens.

But St. Paul continues in saying that we are called to be “Holy” and “without blemish”. I think most of us would not see ourselves as “holy”. We might say we are faithful or even pious, but holy is hard to identify with. However St. Paul does not hold back. He encourages us with his words and the Gospel message to grow in holiness, to strive for what is good and reverent and to live a life that is continuously moving away from sin, by His grace. Holiness is challenging, but it does not mean we just give up and accept our “lukewarmness”. No, we strive for holiness by the way we live, by trusting in the “Baruk” of God. Think of an athlete. If they are not the best, they strive for it all the more until they achieve it. A successful business woman is not going to settle for a lesser product or outcome, she is going to strive for the best, the highest level of achievement. So, why do we see holiness as impossible? Why can’t we strive for greatness in our faith in the same ways? What is preventing us from becoming holy? St. Paul would say that “nothing can separate us from the love of Christ” (Romans 8:35).