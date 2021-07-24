From the pulpit, July 24

Becoming like children

Today, I want to share with you some thoughts about children and faith. Recently, I go to a park to eat my lunch. Since it is summer, I see quite a few travelers. I also see groups of children, and they are fun to watch. One day, while observing children enjoy the park by chasing each other around, I thought about some things the Bible speaks of concerning our faith.

Jesus once said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3, English Standard Version). One of the things that children exemplify is that they are genuine and easily believe what one says. Some of the people Jesus spoke to had a hard time believing the truth he was speaking. Genuinely believing God’s Word and relying on it are vital to developing and growing one’s faith.