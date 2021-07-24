From the pulpit, July 24

Becoming like children
Today, I want to share with you some thoughts about children and faith. Recently, I go to a park to eat my lunch. Since it is summer, I see quite a few travelers. I also see groups of children, and they are fun to watch. One day, while observing children enjoy the park by chasing each other around, I thought about some things the Bible speaks of concerning our faith.
Jesus once said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3, English Standard Version). One of the things that children exemplify is that they are genuine and easily believe what one says. Some of the people Jesus spoke to had a hard time believing the truth he was speaking. Genuinely believing God’s Word and relying on it are vital to developing and growing one’s faith.
Another word that comes to mind is trust. A child has fewer worries or cares because they have less responsibility. That helps them to trust that things will be all right. It also enables them to have hope for the future. Jesus said that “the cares of the world and the deceitfulness of riches choke the word, and it proves unfruitful” (Matthew 13:22b, ESV). Many worries and cares lower our potential to receive from God’s Word the truth we need to grow strong in our faith. That is why Paul wrote in Philippians 4:6 that we should “not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” (ESV). Philippians 4:7 promises that then God will replace our anxiety with His peace.
I remember one time as a kid that on one of our family vacations, on our way home, our VW bus broke down in Indiana, and we lived in Kansas. As kids, we were all happy and excited because that meant an extended vacation. We did not fully comprehend the hardship of time delay and added expense. Even though we had extra time at a motel with a swimming pool, it also created a hardship on my uncle, who came from Kansas to help us get home sooner. But because we were children, we did not worry or stress out over the situation. While I do not wish hardship on anyone, it is that childlike trust and contentment that God desires in our lives.
I mentioned above that children tend to have hope for the future. It seems to me that it is because they have the bulk of their life in front of them and have yet to experience the hardships of life. God wants us to be people of hope. Hope and faith go together. Hebrews 11:1 says that “faith is the assurance of things hoped for …” (ESV). As believers in Christ, we have great hope as soon Jesus will return for us, and we will be with Him forever. That is our blessed hope.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church