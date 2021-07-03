From the pulpit, July 3

How funerals are life giving

I am leaving town to do a wedding in Montana in a few weeks. It will be great to reconnect with old friends, introduce them to my children, and show my kids where I used to live. It will be awesome to see two kids, both from the church I served at Belgrade Community Church in Belgrade, Montana, and both of whom I have known since they were in grade school, come together as husband and wife.

Last week I officiated two funerals. I listened to families share their grief at losing someone they loved. I hugged friends who were struggling to get through the day. I stood at the graveside as they said their goodbyes to their loved one’s remains.

Both funerals and marriages are milestone moments. In both cases, people are in a state of vulnerability. Death and marriage both have sacraments attached to them in some religious traditions, which is a way of saying they are opportunities to experience the presence and power of God in a unique way.

If you ask me which ceremony I would rather officiate as a clergyperson, I would tell you, succinctly and without hesitation, that even though both are a blessing to be a part of in my calling as a pastor, I would rather do a funeral.