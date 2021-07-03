From the pulpit, July 3

How funerals are life giving
I am leaving town to do a wedding in Montana in a few weeks. It will be great to reconnect with old friends, introduce them to my children, and show my kids where I used to live. It will be awesome to see two kids, both from the church I served at Belgrade Community Church in Belgrade, Montana, and both of whom I have known since they were in grade school, come together as husband and wife.
Last week I officiated two funerals. I listened to families share their grief at losing someone they loved. I hugged friends who were struggling to get through the day. I stood at the graveside as they said their goodbyes to their loved one’s remains.
Both funerals and marriages are milestone moments. In both cases, people are in a state of vulnerability. Death and marriage both have sacraments attached to them in some religious traditions, which is a way of saying they are opportunities to experience the presence and power of God in a unique way.
If you ask me which ceremony I would rather officiate as a clergyperson, I would tell you, succinctly and without hesitation, that even though both are a blessing to be a part of in my calling as a pastor, I would rather do a funeral.
One of the reasons (of many) this is the case is the case is that a memorial service allows me, in process of working through another’s life and relationships, to take stock of my own life and relationships. Benedict of Nursia wrote in his instructions to people seeking a deeper spiritual journey to “keep death daily before your eyes” (The Rule of St. Benedict). The Apostle Paul lived out this reality when he said, “To live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1).
As I sit with people in these most vulnerable of moments, a number of questions pass through my head: What are people going to be able to say about me after I am gone? Am I tending to my most important relationships? Am I going to have a legacy that matters? Are people going to see Jesus in me? Are people going to have stories to tell? Are they going to have something to laugh and smile about?
Also, I ask myself other questions about my priorities: Am I spending my time on the most important things? What things do I need to figure out in regard to my relationships with others? Are there changes I need to make now so I am not wasting the limited number of days, moments and years? Are my kids seeing Jesus in me? How about the people I run into every day?
So, I challenge you to take some time and challenge yourself with some questions today, in order to “keep your death before your eyes.” What do I value the most? What is most important to me? What kind of legacy do I want to leave? And then, does my life really reflect those priorities? What might I need to change?
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte