From the pulpit, July 31

Surprised by Joy

A little over half a century ago, an Anglican by the name of C.S. Lewis wrote a book called “Surprised by Joy.” It is, in fact, the story of his conversion from atheism to Christianity. For Lewis, joy is tied up in an experience of longing for something more, and in some ways having a taste of the eternal as the divine breaks into everyday existence with God’s truth and beauty. From the other side of faith, I see joy tied up in the Christian virtue of hope. Either way, as Lewis says, “Joy is the serious business of heaven.”

I have been surprised as I make my way through Scripture, and especially through the story and the writings to the early church, how central joy is to a Christian understanding of being a Spirit-filled and Spirit-led person and community.

The Book of Acts records the people of God rejoicing when they encountered the presence of God and his salvation (Acts 2), when they suffered persecution (Acts 5), when they were jailed and set free from jail (Acts 16), when there was healing (Acts 8), and when they are doing missionary work (Acts 13). Throughout Acts, and the entire New Testament witness, joy is not tied to a positive emotional experience of one’s circumstance, but rather a positive hopeful perspective that can celebrate and be passionate about what God is doing in the world.