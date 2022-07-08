From the pulpit: July 9

God’s strength in crisis

“Though the fig tree does not bud

and there is no fruit on the vines,

though the olive crop fails

and the fields produce no food,

though the flocks disappear from the pen

and there are no herds in the stalls, yet I will celebrate in the LORD;

I will rejoice in the God of my salvation!

The LORD my Lord is my strength;

he makes my feet like those of a deer

and enables me to walk on mountain heights!”

— Habakkuk 3:17-19 CSB

“If God is so great, powerful and loving, why am I going through such a difficult time?” I hear this questions or variations of this question almost every day. It is easy to lose sight of the goodness of God when circumstances around us become difficult.

Habakkuk can provide great perspective in times of crisis. In this brief book, Habakkuk could trust the Lord even in great times of disaster and hardship. In the verse 17, he provided a picture of complete loss and devastation. The crops and livestock were gone, the livelihood of the people had vanished. Habakkuk knew that strength and hope were not in the fig trees, vines, flocks or herds, but in the Lord.

A story is told about Benjamin Franklin, who was not a Christian, but greatly respected the Bible. He once defended the integrity of God’s Scripture while in France. A group of modern thinkers of the time were mocking the Bible, and even mocking Franklin for admiring it. One evening as this group of men met, Franklin asked to share a poem. The group readily agreed. He read the poem, and when Franklin finished, the listeners wanted a copy of such a wonderful writing. Franklin simply told them to open their Bibles to Habakkuk 3:17-19. Franklin understood not just the beauty but the truth of these words.

Our praise cannot be in our own accomplishments or achievements, because then it is in our own strength and we will be discouraged and discontented. We have strength in times of crisis because we praise our Lord.

How can praise help us through difficult times?

Dr. Ryan Fraser, an associate professor of clinical mental health counseling at Freed-Hardeman University, has written a book on overcoming sadness and difficult times through hope (“Overcoming the Blues: Finding Christ-Centered Hope and Joy Through Serving Others”). He has provided insight on how praise helps us as a powerful and restorative tool. Praise helps us refocus our affections, realign our priorities and restore our hurting souls:

» Our eyes are opened up (in the spiritual sense to see God more clearly).

» Our minds are woken up (from spiritual slumber and worldly desensitization).

» Our heads are lifted up (from discouragement and disappointment).

» Our hearts are filled up (with joy, peace, and satisfaction).

» Our sin is given up (through submission, surrender, and repentance).

» Our cares and anxieties are cast up (through trust in God’s love).

» Our souls and broken spirits are healed up (from sin, pain, and sorrow).

» Our faith is shored up (or built up and bolstered).

» Our fellowship is linked up (through unity in the church).

The very act and process of sincerely and unashamedly praising God can be extremely powerful and transformative. Habakkuk understood this power of praise to connect our lives with the strength of God, even in the most difficult times. We demonstrate this truth, the Lord is our strength when we praise him. Habakkuk provided the great illustration of the deer running on the high hills, never losing a step, never falling. More than that, the deer positively dance and leap on the mountains. They are full of life and joy. During difficult times, we know that we can have God’s strength.

Chaplain Brenda Lee

Director of Pastoral Services

Great Plains Health