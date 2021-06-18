From the pulpit, June 19

On that evening, I enjoyed the sky as the sun was setting, one of my favorite views of God’s spectacular creation. How wonderful it is that God created all the beauty in the natural world and placed humanity right in the midst of it.

One of God’s purposes for His creation is to draw people’s attention toward Himself. Paul wrote in Romans 1:20 that God’s “invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made” (English Standard Version). About God’s creation, recently, the phrase “his eternal power and divine nature” (“Godhead,” King James Version) has aroused my attention. How does God’s creation show His eternal power and divine nature, or Godhead?

When I think of God’s divine nature, I think of the three persons of the Godhead: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I would first like to think briefly about an aspect of their roles as members of the Godhead, then consider how they might apply to God’s creation. Let’s consider each one individually. God the Father has the qualities of the master planner, organizer and sovereign ruler over all. Daniel, in referring to Him as the “Most High,” says that “he does according to his will among the host of heaven and among the inhabitants of the earth” (Daniel 4:35, ESV). In His creation, the Father has established day and night and the four seasons. His infinity is alluded to in the starry heavens as they appear to us to have no end.