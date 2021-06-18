From the pulpit, June 19

Creation’s beauty helps us see the Godhead
Recently, I walked our daughter-in-law’s large St. Bernard, Dottie, on the pedestrian walkway that overlooks the train tracks just south of where we live in Brady.
On that evening, I enjoyed the sky as the sun was setting, one of my favorite views of God’s spectacular creation. How wonderful it is that God created all the beauty in the natural world and placed humanity right in the midst of it.
One of God’s purposes for His creation is to draw people’s attention toward Himself. Paul wrote in Romans 1:20 that God’s “invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made” (English Standard Version). About God’s creation, recently, the phrase “his eternal power and divine nature” (“Godhead,” King James Version) has aroused my attention. How does God’s creation show His eternal power and divine nature, or Godhead?
When I think of God’s divine nature, I think of the three persons of the Godhead: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. I would first like to think briefly about an aspect of their roles as members of the Godhead, then consider how they might apply to God’s creation. Let’s consider each one individually. God the Father has the qualities of the master planner, organizer and sovereign ruler over all. Daniel, in referring to Him as the “Most High,” says that “he does according to his will among the host of heaven and among the inhabitants of the earth” (Daniel 4:35, ESV). In His creation, the Father has established day and night and the four seasons. His infinity is alluded to in the starry heavens as they appear to us to have no end.
God the Son, Jesus, the second person of the Godhead, represents the Father to us in His humanity. So he said to Philip in John 14:9, “Whoever has seen me has seen the Father” (ESV). Therefore, I liken the Son to the physical aspects of God’s creation, the things we can see that show us the power of God, such as mountains, the sun, trees, and the ocean.
Finally, the Holy Spirit is the third person of the Godhead. Jesus sent Him to indwell us and be a comforter and teacher like he was to His disciples. The dove in creation represents the Holy Spirit because John bore witness that he “saw the Spirit descend from heaven like a dove, and it remained on him (Jesus)” (John 1:32, ESV). Since we cannot see the Holy Spirit, I also liken Him to the wind. Jesus said about the new birth that “the wind blows where it wishes, and you hear its sound, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit” (John 3:8, ESV).
Indeed, through creation, God has revealed His power, eternality and the vastness of His person. Go ahead, take a walk and view God’s wondrous creation. How great is our God!
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church