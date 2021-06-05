From the pulpit, June 5

Could I consider adopting another unwanted, rejected canine? My heart was an automatic “yes,” but I knew that it would need to be a prayerful decision. Two hurdles were time — Wichita, Kansas, is a 15-hour round trip — and the expense of the adoption fee.

It was the first week of September and that is significant in the story because it demonstrated the providence of God, working when I was not aware. I was scheduled to lead a workshop in Kansas at a women’s conference the next weekend. When I called the director of the rescue, she was excited that we would even consider adoption. They had spent several thousand dollars restoring Algea’s health over those months because she had been so emaciated. The adoption fee was waived, and Gypsy, as she was named then, would be delivered to Salina on the day I was returning to Nebraska. Every obstacle had vanished. I renamed her Algea, who was the lesser goddess of pain, suffering and sorrow in Greek mythology.

She was afraid of people and other dogs because she had been beaten and neglected. She had suffered physically and emotionally. She is still a work in progress, but she continues to recover with love. Rebuilding trust is a slow and steady process.