From the Pulpit: Life is about thanksgiving

One of the beautiful events in the USA is the commemoration of a harvest festival celebrated by the Pilgrim Fathers in 1621, which is now held every year on the fourth Thursday in November and is called the Thanksgiving Day.

As we know, Thanksgiving Day is an invitation to remind ourselves that we should live a life of gratitude. When we look around, we see the measure of gratitude perhaps getting reduced day by day.

Jesus asked, “Where are the other nine?” (Luke 17:17). I feel those nine are getting multiplied in our society nowadays. The exceptional one who is a Samaritan stands with his eyes closed, hands clenched and in absolute gratitude to the Lord who healed him.

Yes, it is almost always true to say that it is those who are marginalized, downtrodden and who stay at the periphery of the society who are most grateful for the benefits they receive.

Why can’t we take the invitation to live a life of gratitude a little more seriously? We know that almost all the religions of the world invite their followers to live gratefully.

Buddhism has a tradition of many types of meditations focused on gratitude. One of the types is to wake up every morning and be grateful for one’s own breath.

Is it a small thing to realize that this morning too, you are breathing? Is breathing itself a negligible thing? Is it not what life is all about? So, stay aware of your breathing every morning, inhaling with gratitude in your heart and exhaling with a smile on your face. If we train our kids to do it from childhood, I am sure they will stay grateful persons all through their lives.

Another method of mindfulness in Buddhism is Tea Meditation. It is said that an old man in Japan went into a restaurant and ordered a cup of tea. Before starting to drink, he bent down and brought his forehead to the knees of the waiter who served it to him.

In Japanese culture, it is symbolic of the acknowledgment of respect and gratitude one has for the other. And then the old man took the cup of tea, brought it close to his chest, looked into it very gratefully and drank it slowly, one sip at a time.

This action of the old man made the owner of the restaurant reflect about the magnitude of gratitude the old man had toward the universe and the cosmic light and power behind it. So the owner left the restaurant and followed the old man. After long years of wandering and searching, he came back and started what is today called the Tea Meditation.

If you ever see any flyer about Tea Meditation, there will be only one sentence in it: “Come, let’s have a cup of tea.” What does that mean? It means, come, let’s look at this world a little more gratefully.

The man who lived most gratefully on the face of the earth is Jesus of Nazareth. Look at the word “bread” in the Gospels.

Whenever he took bread in his hands, it is mentioned that he gave thanks. He knew that the bread that he ate was not the fruit of his own sweat nor of his friends’, but it was the generous gift of his fellow Palestinians.

New Testament, in fact, rewrites the pride of the Old Testament. What do I mean? We read in Genesis, “Eat by the sweat of your brow” (Chapter 3:19). New Testament knows that this is just not possible. The whole of our life is spent by eating the fruit of the labor of somebody else.

There is an incident that took place in the life of Mother Teresa. Mother, as we know, established several destitute homes, orphanages, etc., all over the world. Once she visited the children at one of these orphanages.

Some children of that orphanage brought a bag full of sugar to Mother and told her, “Mother, all of us here did an act of mortification for the past one month. We did not use sugar in our coffee and tea. (In India usually everyone adds sugar to coffee and tea.) We know that there are hundreds and thousands of kids like us whom you are taking care of. Kindly use this sugar for any of your institutes.”

No doubt, those kids must have surely heard Mother Teresa saying, “It is not out of our abundance that we should give; we must give out of our poverty.” And only those who have profound gratitude in their hearts can give without any reserve even out of their poverty and misery.

Thanksgiving Day may bring in lots of memories of previous celebrations. But the memory that is uppermost in our hearts must be undoubtedly of gratefulness. Real gratitude is not shown merely by words.

Saying “thank you” to people for their good deeds, sending a “thank you” card to our dear ones, etc., are all good. But that is not enough. What is desirable is to show gratitude through a life of gratitude.

You may be shocked to hear that at home, I never learned to say “thank you” to anyone. In fact, I don’t think any Indian parents ever taught their children to say “thanks” to anyone.

The Indian cultural ethos presupposes that gratefulness is not to be communicated through words, but it should be primarily in the hearts. It should be a way of life.

In other words, gratitude is the term that denotes that we exist absolutely not because of our own merits but because of the compassion of God and others. And that awareness brings tears into our eyes and we stand, our heads bent and our hands joined, in front of our God and our universe.