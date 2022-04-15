From the pulpit: Listening to Jesus

While going up to Jerusalem, Jesus took the 12 disciples aside privately and said to them on the way, “See, we are going up to Jerusalem. The Son of Man will be handed over to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn him to death. They will hand him over to the Gentiles to be mocked, flogged and crucified, and on the third day he will be raised.”

— Matthew 20:17-19

“Ajax, I hear you in that garbage can again!” Is your house anything like mine? Maybe for you it would be human children who seem to go deaf when you speak to them; in our home, it is the “furry” children.

When we first adopted Ajax, he was shy and quiet, still recovering from past abuse and neglect. Over the past few years, he has become more secure and knows he is finished with moving from shelter to shelter or foster home to foster home. With that security, comes familiarity and acceptance and sometimes, in this case, “selective” hearing. Ajax, using his nose, has just opened the lid to the garbage can, pretends not to hear me, and proceeds to look down at the contents to see if there is anything of interest.

Communication is always an issue in our home, and probably for yours too because it is a humankind problem; we hear what we want to hear and not the things that we don’t.

Jesus told His followers about His death and resurrection; the events of the last days of His life on earth should not have been a surprise, but they were not ready. It makes me wonder, why? Maybe they simply didn’t understand. Maybe they didn’t effectively listen to Jesus — one study reports that an average person only listens to about 25% of what is being said. Another claims that in health care, people only understand or remember about 10% of what is being said.

However, I think they didn’t want to hear what Jesus was saying to them. Just like Ajax with his nose in the garbage can, it was easier for them to ignore the difficult message. This message that would change their lives and the entire world.

Before we become too critical of the disciples, how many times do we not want to listen to Jesus speaking into our lives? Do we like Ajax, pretend to not hear what we don’t want to?

I have been asked many times: How do I know what God’s will is for me? How can I hear God speaking to me? John 10:27 says simply this, “My sheep hear my voice, I know them, and they follow me.” Ezekiel 3:10 instructs us to listen closely and take the words into our hearts. A good practice for all followers of Jesus may be to practice listening, not just from time to time but as a daily commitment. How can we recognize our Good Shepherd’s voice unless we take time to hear His message to us?

The steps can be simple:

1. Come to God with your request to listen.

2. Be still and quiet, tuning out the distractions of our lives.

3. Wait in silence for the Lord to speak into our hearts.

4. Meditate on any Scripture, songs, impressions or mental pictures that God gives you.

5. What could He be sharing? How can I apply it to my life?

Sometimes it can be that simple: Just slow down our racing minds and open our hearts to Him. There will be some difficult messages like that which the disciples didn’t want to hear. Their Savior, Lord and friend was going to die, but the joy comes in the morning. God’s perfect plan was completed on that resurrection morning. Jesus is ALIVE. Happy Easter to all!

Chaplain Brenda Lee

Director of Pastoral Services

Great Plains Health