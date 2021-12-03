From The Pulpit: Living in Hope, Joy, Peace and Love

Last weekend we began the season of Advent in most churches. I love this season for several reasons. It teaches me to be patient and not rush into Christmas, which is what the world around us is saying to do. I need to be more patient and better at waiting for things in my life. Secondly, Advent helps us to focus on a different aspect of our Christian faith each week. The four candles of the Advent wreath resemble these different dimensions of our faith life and encourage us in a new way each week. Hope, Joy, Peace and Love, in that order, are resembled each week with a purple or rose colored candle. This weekend I would like to briefly look at each of these in regards to our waiting patiently for Christmas.
Hope: “I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in his holy people.” (Ephesians 1:18)
I love this language of hope, as an inheritance we are awaiting. Christ being born at Christmas reminds us of the inheritance we are given as beloved sons and daughters. In Christ we are given so, so much. The child to be born for us and in us promises eternal life, the Kingdom of heaven.
Joy: “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 14:17)
What brings you joy? Advent joy is natural when we look to Jesus and the joy He brings to our hearts. Babies are such a beautiful sign of joy, and especially a baby that is the Son of God. I find deep joy in reflecting on these days with Mary as she prepared to give birth to the greatest baby boy ever born unto man.
Peace: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” (John 14:27)
The Peace Christ offers to us is beyond any other peace. Advent gives us a glimpse at the peace our hearts long for. True and lasting peace only comes with a trust and dependence on Christ Jesus for everything in life. If we are finding ourselves with a lack of peace this Advent, maybe Jesus is inviting us to place our troubles into His arms, His Christmas creche.
Love: “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” (1 John 4:7-8)
What great love we been given in Christ. God the Father proves His love by giving us Christmas, Christ His only begotten Son. If nothing else, look and have faith in this, You are loved by God and cherished in His love and mercy. Jesus is the only proof we need of God’s love. Live in the Hope, Joy, Peace and Love of Advent and you will believe that Jesus in born for you and for me!