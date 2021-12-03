From The Pulpit: Living in Hope, Joy, Peace and Love

Last weekend we began the season of Advent in most churches. I love this season for several reasons. It teaches me to be patient and not rush into Christmas, which is what the world around us is saying to do. I need to be more patient and better at waiting for things in my life. Secondly, Advent helps us to focus on a different aspect of our Christian faith each week. The four candles of the Advent wreath resemble these different dimensions of our faith life and encourage us in a new way each week. Hope, Joy, Peace and Love, in that order, are resembled each week with a purple or rose colored candle. This weekend I would like to briefly look at each of these in regards to our waiting patiently for Christmas.