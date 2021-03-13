From the pulpit, March 13

The Lord’s Prayer — a prayer Jesus communicated to his followers when teaching them how to pray — is a powerful tool for igniting our prayer lives. Each phrase packs so much richness and meaning that we could literally spend months of these columns unpacking the entire prayer. Let’s just take one marvelous aspect: “Your kingdom come!” (from Matthew 6:10).
The kingdom of God was a central tenet of Jesus’ teaching, and it differs significantly from any earthly kingdom. In fact, when we talk about the kingdom, we must be careful not to get confused and try to locate it in a geographical or political sphere. Jesus himself told Pilate during his trial, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). In other words, Jesus’ kingdom transcends the barriers of geopolitical categories. Nonetheless, even though Jesus explains his kingdom isn’t of the world, his kingdom is present in the world. Wait, what?
So how does Jesus’ kingdom manifest itself in the world currently? It can be defined as God’s rule and reign in the hearts of those who accept him as king. God’s kingdom lives inside people and expands when they (individually and together) desire God to have more sway over their hearts and minds — making them more loving, compassionate and gracious like he is. God’s kingdom grows as we align our desires and thinking with His. One marvelous truth of this sort of kingdom is that it is mobile — it can go anywhere Jesus’ followers go. The kingdom can be found at the UP, GPH, Bauer Field, school classrooms and in homes throughout Nebraska and the world!
So when we pray “Your kingdom come,” what we’re really asking is for God to have greater influence in our hearts and minds. What a succinct, powerful plea — that God will have greater sway in our lives! Imagine how we could use this prayer to ask for his empowerment in what matters most in our lives: “Father, please conform my heart and mind to your way of thinking and feeling. Please do the same for my spouse and children. Dad, will you please have greater influence in my loved ones and friends, my co-workers, the people who gather with me in worship of you, and even everyone who doesn’t yet know your goodness?” All this, and more, is contained in the powerful “Your kingdom come!”
But it doesn’t stop there; we’re also praying another reality with these words. Yes, this transcendent kingdom of God has come into this world, but we can all agree it is not here in its fullness. (Otherwise, Jesus would have complete obedience from everyone.) It’s already here, but not yet fully. So when we pray “Your kingdom come,” we are saying, “Father, we want to see you bring the fullness of your kingdom in our world.” When the kingdom comes, all the hurts and wrongs and sufferings and loss of this world will come untrue. Sorrows, tears, suffering, pain, goodbyes and losses won’t exist in the kingdom. Your kingdom come! How I long for that day.
But please know this: Not everyone enters this perfect kingdom. Only those who have been made perfect themselves can come into the presence of the perfectly holy God. And the only way to be made perfect is by admitting our sinfulness and recognizing our need for Jesus to take 100% of our sinfulness on himself and pay the penalty for that sin with his own death. When we, by faith, believe he has done that for us at/on the cross, Jesus trades his sinless record for our brokenness and judges us “not guilty,” making us perfectly right with God.