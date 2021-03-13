From the pulpit, March 13

So when we pray “Your kingdom come,” what we’re really asking is for God to have greater influence in our hearts and minds. What a succinct, powerful plea — that God will have greater sway in our lives! Imagine how we could use this prayer to ask for his empowerment in what matters most in our lives: “Father, please conform my heart and mind to your way of thinking and feeling. Please do the same for my spouse and children. Dad, will you please have greater influence in my loved ones and friends, my co-workers, the people who gather with me in worship of you, and even everyone who doesn’t yet know your goodness?” All this, and more, is contained in the powerful “Your kingdom come!”

But it doesn’t stop there; we’re also praying another reality with these words. Yes, this transcendent kingdom of God has come into this world, but we can all agree it is not here in its fullness. (Otherwise, Jesus would have complete obedience from everyone.) It’s already here, but not yet fully. So when we pray “Your kingdom come,” we are saying, “Father, we want to see you bring the fullness of your kingdom in our world.” When the kingdom comes, all the hurts and wrongs and sufferings and loss of this world will come untrue. Sorrows, tears, suffering, pain, goodbyes and losses won’t exist in the kingdom. Your kingdom come! How I long for that day.