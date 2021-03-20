From the pulpit, March 20

One of the biggest surprises of my life was my 13th birthday celebration. My family planned a surprise party for me after church since it was on a Sunday. After church, my friends from church made it over to my house before I got home.
Finally, I arrived, opened the door, and as I entered our living room, they all jumped out from where they were hiding and yelled, “Surprise!”
Yes, it was a huge surprise! I was so clueless about what was happening that the big surprise from my friends and family scared me. That feeling of fear, though, quickly vanished as I realized that they came over to celebrate my birthday, and then I felt favored.
When it comes to the resurrection of Jesus, his followers also were surprised. First, a few women who followed Jesus from Galilee found the tomb without his body. That troubled the women. In Luke 24:5b-6a, the angel said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen.” (English Standard Version). As they remembered Jesus’ words, they no doubt began to feel happier and excited about their Savior being alive.
The women returned to Jesus’ 11 disciples and others, telling the good news. However, this was a big surprise to them. Luke 24:11 says their “words seemed to them an idle tale, and they did not believe them.” (ESV). It took the foot race between Peter and John to the tomb to see for themselves that Jesus had risen and was not there. John 20:5 says that John outran Peter to the grave but did not immediately go in. Peter went in first. Finally, John went in, and as soon as he looked in and saw, he believed. For the followers of Jesus, unbelief seems to be the first response to the news of Jesus’ resurrection, eventually followed by belief.
That same day, two others were on their way home to Emmaus, a town about seven miles from Jerusalem. Jesus came and joined them on their journey and in their conversation. He explained to them concerning himself from the Old Testament how that his crucifixion had to happen. When they reached their destination, they begged Jesus to stay with them, not knowing yet that it was him. Sitting around the table, Jesus took bread, blessed it, and gave it to them. Then he vanished. The followers were surprised. They knew it was the risen Christ. They responded in Luke 24:32, “Did not our hearts burn within us while he talked to us on the road, while he opened to us the Scriptures?” (ESV).
The resurrection of Jesus is a beautiful truth that we celebrate and reflect on as Christians. With Easter approaching, let us ponder that day when Jesus rose from the grave, victorious over sin and the grave. He died, was buried and rose again for our salvation. How blessed we are.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church