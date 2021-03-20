From the pulpit, March 20

One of the biggest surprises of my life was my 13th birthday celebration. My family planned a surprise party for me after church since it was on a Sunday. After church, my friends from church made it over to my house before I got home.

Finally, I arrived, opened the door, and as I entered our living room, they all jumped out from where they were hiding and yelled, “Surprise!”

Yes, it was a huge surprise! I was so clueless about what was happening that the big surprise from my friends and family scared me. That feeling of fear, though, quickly vanished as I realized that they came over to celebrate my birthday, and then I felt favored.

When it comes to the resurrection of Jesus, his followers also were surprised. First, a few women who followed Jesus from Galilee found the tomb without his body. That troubled the women. In Luke 24:5b-6a, the angel said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen.” (English Standard Version). As they remembered Jesus’ words, they no doubt began to feel happier and excited about their Savior being alive.