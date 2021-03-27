From the pulpit, March 27

I get out. “Are you the one bringing us Communion?” my new friend yells out.

“I am. Do your friends want to share with us?”

“Yes, two of my friends heard and want to do Communion too.”

So, I get out all three Easter eggs containing the elements of the Lord’s Supper. I read through 1 Corinthians 11.

“The body of Christ, broken for you,” I proclaim. Then I help each one of them open their wafer off the top of the cup.

“This is the new covenant in my blood,” I say, and help them with the cup.

It was a sacred moment. Three adults, each with challenges that make it hard for them to live independently, stood hungry for the inbreaking of the transcendent God into their lives. Having the body and blood smuggled to them through a back-alley delivery, they experienced the love of Christ in the ritual of the Lord’s Supper. Through presence of the church in delivering and sharing this moment with them, and in their longing for a tactile way to connect with the grace of God, the Spirit of God broke through in a powerful way as four people shared Communion in a parking lot on Sixth Street and Willow.