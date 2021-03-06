From the pulpit, March 6

So, as we can see throughout history, this time of Lent has primarily been a time of preparing. Preparing what? Preparing our hearts for Easter. Our hearts need to be catechized and taught the truth of Christ and His passion and death. Our hearts need a “conversion” or a “rending” so that we are oriented in the right direction, turning down the right path. In this sense, Lent is more than eating fish on Fridays or giving things up. Prayer, fasting and almsgiving allow a continued conforming of our hearts to Jesus’ heart. We turn and ask Jesus to wash us clean in the blood that flowed from His side on the cross. We pray that we might change our ways and rend our hearts, pruning them that we might know the loving forgiveness of Jesus in our lives now, so that we also share with Him eternal beatitude.