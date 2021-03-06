From the pulpit, March 6

Lenten Conversion
“And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the LORD your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and forgives him of the evil.”
— Joel 2:13
We are now deep into the liturgical season of Lent. I am sure many different people have a lot of different views on Lent and what needs to be done. I was fascinated recently to hear that other churches have taken up Ash Wednesday services as a way to enter more fully these days of Lent.
What is the original meaning and purpose of Lent? Since around the year 200 A.D., we can find letters and documents from the church fathers, now saints, that call for a preparation time of 40 days before Easter. This was mainly to give a catechesis time for new believers to learn the faith. Of course, the number 40 has always had special spiritual significance regarding preparation. On Mount Sinai, preparing to receive the Ten Commandments, “Moses stayed there with the Lord for 40 days and 40 nights, without eating any food or drinking any water” (Exodus 34:28). Elijah walked “40 days and 40 nights” to the mountain of the Lord, Mount Horeb (another name for Sinai) (I Kings 19:8). Most importantly, Jesus fasted and prayed for “40 days and 40 nights” in the desert before He began His public ministry (Matthew 4:2).
So, as we can see throughout history, this time of Lent has primarily been a time of preparing. Preparing what? Preparing our hearts for Easter. Our hearts need to be catechized and taught the truth of Christ and His passion and death. Our hearts need a “conversion” or a “rending” so that we are oriented in the right direction, turning down the right path. In this sense, Lent is more than eating fish on Fridays or giving things up. Prayer, fasting and almsgiving allow a continued conforming of our hearts to Jesus’ heart. We turn and ask Jesus to wash us clean in the blood that flowed from His side on the cross. We pray that we might change our ways and rend our hearts, pruning them that we might know the loving forgiveness of Jesus in our lives now, so that we also share with Him eternal beatitude.
How are you “rending your hearts” this Lent? In what ways do you desire Jesus to heal you, to change you, so that this Lent might be like no other. Jesus desires a conversion of heart, a radical turning away from former ways to loving mercy. Be taught and learn from His word spoken to you today, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30)
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church