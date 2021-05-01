From the pulpit, May 1

A stranger came to him in the night as he slept by the water. They engaged in hand-to-hand combat. For hours they fought. They grappled all through the night. After a while, it became clear to Jacob that he was wrestling a supernatural being. Either an angel or God himself.

So, they wrestled until the sun was about to come up. The strange being said he had to go. Jacob asked the person’s name. The stranger would not share it. Then Jacob said he would not let his opponent go without a blessing. He received the blessing, and then the being disappeared into thin air.

Jacob believed he had wrestled with God and won a blessing. He had an injury to his hip, he would walk with a limp, but he went forward in faith that God had blessed him. To reflect this change in attitude, he changed his name to Israel.

My question is, why did Jacob wrestle God for a blessing he had received decades ago? And the answer is, because that is who Jacob was. Always fighting. Always wrestling. And God was willing to either send an angel or come in human form and wrestle with Jacob. And once again offer the blessing. Jacob was a fighter. He always had to fight for what he got. He got through life by sheer force of will. God understood that and accepted and loved Jacob as he was.