From the pulpit, May 22

Children are very precious. I love children because they are genuine, sincere and expressive. I think that is what Jesus was including when He said in Matthew 19:13, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven” (English Standard Version). Therefore, if we observe children, we can learn from their behavior and attitudes some authentic character that the Lord desires for us as Christians to express in our lives. Such was my experience this past Thursday when observing my grandchildren.

I am a grandfather of two wonderful and beautiful granddaughters. Hannah is 5 (and a half — she is sure to emphasize) and Annalise is 3 years old. They were working on crafts with my wife, Beth. When I walked into the room, very expressive Hannah said, “We’re painting rocks!” She continued with, “I’m making one for Mommy and one for Daddy and one for my friend.” She explained that her friend at church gave her a gift and she wanted to give something back to her. She was excited about the opportunity. I thought, “What a beautiful spirit of generosity.” Even though she did not get far enough in that craft to have that third rock, no doubt Hannah will remember to make sure she eventually gets one done or gets something else to express back the kindness of her friend.