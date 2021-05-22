From the pulpit, May 22

Children are very precious. I love children because they are genuine, sincere and expressive. I think that is what Jesus was including when He said in Matthew 19:13, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven” (English Standard Version). Therefore, if we observe children, we can learn from their behavior and attitudes some authentic character that the Lord desires for us as Christians to express in our lives. Such was my experience this past Thursday when observing my grandchildren.
I am a grandfather of two wonderful and beautiful granddaughters. Hannah is 5 (and a half — she is sure to emphasize) and Annalise is 3 years old. They were working on crafts with my wife, Beth. When I walked into the room, very expressive Hannah said, “We’re painting rocks!” She continued with, “I’m making one for Mommy and one for Daddy and one for my friend.” She explained that her friend at church gave her a gift and she wanted to give something back to her. She was excited about the opportunity. I thought, “What a beautiful spirit of generosity.” Even though she did not get far enough in that craft to have that third rock, no doubt Hannah will remember to make sure she eventually gets one done or gets something else to express back the kindness of her friend.
Then, I showed Annalise a Velcro target onto which four Velcro balls get thrown. In the middle is 100 points, followed by 75 and finally 50 toward the outer edge of the target. The ball often would not stick like they were supposed to, but she would pick up the ball and throw and keep throwing until they stuck. All the while, she was smiling and laughing, no matter how many times she would have to pick up a ball and try again. She never became frustrated, and when they stuck, she screamed with delight.
I thought, “Now there is a picture of contentment.” Annalise was happy to throw the balls onto the target, and when she was successful, it was terrific. That reminds me of the value of contentment. In our adult world, so many times, things do not go our way. We tend to become frustrated and maybe even complain.
Now, I know that my grandchildren are not perfect and have their times of imperfection and problems. But those two examples not only made me happy but also taught me. I realized that I need to be more like the two qualities they exhibited — generosity and contentment. One way to become more content is to be thankful. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (English Standard Version).
Children need our love and our kindness. Jesus loves them, welcomes them and desires to bless them. So that should be our aim as well.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church