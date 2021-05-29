From the pulpit, May 29

On Having a ‘Good’ Memory
The other day I was talking with a student I was a youth pastor for 20 years ago. She was wanting to reconnect and find a time where I could travel to where she lives and do a renewal of her marriage vows with her husband. This gal was in the foster care system through her entire middle school and high school career and allowed her foster parents to adopt her as she graduated high school. She often talks about how she remembers me with such positive regard.
I then remembered a story of a time we shared together. She cannot remember the incident and has many of her specific memories blocked off due to the trauma she experienced. I think we both remembered well, just in different ways.
Memory is about more than recall. Our memories guide our present and our future. So, it is important we not only recall facts in order to have a good memory, but that we frame our memories well. Miroslav Volf, in his wonderful book “The End of Memory,” goes into this in much greater detail.
In Volf’s most prominent theological works, grace, forgiveness and reconciliation between enemies take center stage. Spending most of the first half of his life in the midst of the conflict in the Balkans in Croatia, remembering in a way that brings relational healing is not only an academic concern for him, but it is also a deeply personal issue.
My student friend remembered well. I remembered facts and stories. She remembered that there was someone representing a church that offered a safe place and sense of the presence of God among us, and practiced the love and grace of God in a real, albeit limited way.
Much of the Christian faith is about remembering, but remembering with an “end” in mind. When we receive the bread and the cup in worship, we obey the command to perform this ritual in “remembrance of Me.” We are remembering Jesus in the way He asked us to be remembered. We are remembering Christ as sacrificially offering His life for our salvation.
When another person is baptized, the congregation is encouraged to remember their identity as baptized believers in Jesus. Through doing this, we are recommitting to our faith each time another person is baptized in our midst.
And, yes, in Matthew 18, Peter asks Jesus how often we should forgive someone. And Jesus tells a story to Peter, then reminds Peter to remember how much he has been forgiven, and how that memory of forgiveness should guide him in extending forgiveness to others.
So on this Memorial Day, take time out to remember others. Take a moment to remember who the Lord has called us to be. And choose to frame your memories so that you remember well.
The Rev. Clint Walker