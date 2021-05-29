From the pulpit, May 29

On Having a ‘Good’ Memory

The other day I was talking with a student I was a youth pastor for 20 years ago. She was wanting to reconnect and find a time where I could travel to where she lives and do a renewal of her marriage vows with her husband. This gal was in the foster care system through her entire middle school and high school career and allowed her foster parents to adopt her as she graduated high school. She often talks about how she remembers me with such positive regard.

I then remembered a story of a time we shared together. She cannot remember the incident and has many of her specific memories blocked off due to the trauma she experienced. I think we both remembered well, just in different ways.

Memory is about more than recall. Our memories guide our present and our future. So, it is important we not only recall facts in order to have a good memory, but that we frame our memories well. Miroslav Volf, in his wonderful book “The End of Memory,” goes into this in much greater detail.