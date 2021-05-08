From the pulpit, May 8

A model mother
In the days of Shamgar son of Anath, in the days of Jael, the main roads were deserted because travelers kept to the side roads. Villages were deserted because travelers kept to the side roads. Villages were deserted, they were deserted in Israel, until I, Deborah, arose, a mother in Israel. Awake! Awake, Deborah!”
— Judges 5:6-7; 12a CSV
This weekend of all times in the year, many honor their own mothers and motherhood in general. In turbulent times, we need strong women to be examples not just to their own families but to others around them, and these are unsettled times. Fear and uncertainty are evident as we continue to struggle through the effects of COVID-19 and the underlying malaise and lethargy that has occurred after such a long time. Other fears have arisen with whether to take vaccinations or not (disclaimer here because I was eager to volunteer to have my vaccination shots), racial unrest in our cities and fear of the loss of security and freedom. 2021 is not the only time that people have faced adversity and it will not be the last, but lessons in history can help us gain perspective in our current circumstances. When that example is found in Scripture, we gain even more because it strengthens our faith. Even one step further, when our example is a woman who defines herself as a mother, we begin to have courage that we can persevere through faith, standing true to our convictions.
One of the most prominent role models and leaders in the early days of the Israelites, whether male or female, is found in the book of Judges. Deborah was obedient to the call of God in her life, courageous enough to work out of her comfort zone, and remained true, never wavering in her faith. Deborah described herself in her poetry as “a mother in Israel.” Was she an actual mother with children surrounding her, or did she use the term in a broader context of being a motherly example to an entire nation? Possibly both. We know that she was busy because “she held court under the Palm of Deborah and the Israelites went up to her to have their disputes decided” (Judges 4:5). Deborah was a woman of wisdom, revelation, discernment, fairness and openness, and refused to show partiality. Her leadership was not determined by her gender but in her character and gifts.
From her experiences as a judge and the trust that the people of Israel had in her, Deborah responded to God’s call for a military leader when the times were desperate. The people were too frightened to travel, too discouraged to fight, until Deborah responded in faith and “arose.” Everyone trusted the new worshipping warrior because they knew her character. She found encouragement and strength, stepping into a role that no woman in Israel had before, because she was obedient in everything God had called her to do. Everything in her life had prepared her to lead her people. She extended the confidence and trust from settling people’s legal disputes and became an intercessor for the Lord’s strategic battle plans by inspiring Barak to raise an army. Deborah inspired others with her compassionate mother’s heart that extended beyond her family to an entire nation. Her faith changed history because the Canaanites would no longer contend as a world power. She brought healing and empowerment to her people. According to rabbinic tradition, Deborah was the author of Psalm 68, which tells of God’s majestic power. The judgeship of Deborah began with the Israelites’ sin and hopelessness, but its legacy, in time, included God’s good work of redemption in the lives of his people and even the descendants of Israel’s enemy.
Deborah was the example and role model for motherhood. She demonstrated to both men and women of God that it is time for us to be bold and courageous, to do the unique and amazing things which God has called us to do with our experiences. Wherever the Lord has placed us in this point in history, will we accept the challenge to be the light in the darkness? To bring hope during a time of fear and despair?
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health