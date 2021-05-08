From the pulpit, May 8

This weekend of all times in the year, many honor their own mothers and motherhood in general. In turbulent times, we need strong women to be examples not just to their own families but to others around them, and these are unsettled times. Fear and uncertainty are evident as we continue to struggle through the effects of COVID-19 and the underlying malaise and lethargy that has occurred after such a long time. Other fears have arisen with whether to take vaccinations or not (disclaimer here because I was eager to volunteer to have my vaccination shots), racial unrest in our cities and fear of the loss of security and freedom. 2021 is not the only time that people have faced adversity and it will not be the last, but lessons in history can help us gain perspective in our current circumstances. When that example is found in Scripture, we gain even more because it strengthens our faith. Even one step further, when our example is a woman who defines herself as a mother, we begin to have courage that we can persevere through faith, standing true to our convictions.