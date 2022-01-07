From the pulpit: May you apply your heart to wisdom and receive wisdom in 2022

A second aspect that Psalm 90:12 brings out concerning attaining wisdom is applying our hearts to wisdom. True wisdom is from God and involves the Bible. Two Bible books emphasize wisdom and how to seek it. One is Proverbs in the Old Testament, and the other is James (the Proverbs of the New Testament). The application of our hearts toward wisdom is doing. As God teaches us about wisdom in His Word, our doing it develops wisdom in us.

I remember when I went out for basketball as a junior in high school. I tried out as a seventh-grader and did not make the team. As a junior in high school, I was new to learning the sport. My mind had difficulty telling my body the right things I needed to do to succeed. The success of other players who were far more advanced than I made exposed my inadequacy. However, I did right because I listened intently to my coach and did what he said. My success eventually came because I heard, and then I did. During my senior year, I even started some of the games. Attaining wisdom is similar. God’s Word offers perfect instruction, and as we practice that, wisdom in our lives will grow over time. I wish for you, my dear reader, that 2022 is a good, encouraging and wise year for you.