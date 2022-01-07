From the pulpit: May you apply your heart to wisdom and receive wisdom in 2022

We have entered a new year. Time has a way of coming and going, which reminds me of the shortness of life. A verse that captured my attention recently is Psalm 90:12, “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” The English Standard Version says, “… that we may get a heart of wisdom.” These two ideas concerning our hearts and wisdom will bring about the desired result. In other words, as we apply our hearts to wisdom, receiving wisdom will be the byproduct.
Psalm 90:12 shows us two important aspects for attaining wisdom. The first one is to look to the Lord to be our teacher. Moses is writing these words as a prayer to the Lord. He asks the Lord to teach Israel to number their days in this verse. That is an essential part of seeking wisdom because we know that our life moments are temporary and will not last forever. That is why Paul wrote to the Corinthians, “… now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2b, English Standard Version).
One who looks to the Lord as their teacher demonstrates a learner’s spirit and a heart of humility. Again, those two qualities are needed to acquire wisdom. Proverbs 9:10 says, “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom, and the knowledge of the Holy One is insight” (English Standard Version). Someone with the fear of the Lord has an awareness of His presence and realizes that they will have to account for their lives to God someday. Those concepts lay a foundation for how one will spend one’s time.
A second aspect that Psalm 90:12 brings out concerning attaining wisdom is applying our hearts to wisdom. True wisdom is from God and involves the Bible. Two Bible books emphasize wisdom and how to seek it. One is Proverbs in the Old Testament, and the other is James (the Proverbs of the New Testament). The application of our hearts toward wisdom is doing. As God teaches us about wisdom in His Word, our doing it develops wisdom in us.
I remember when I went out for basketball as a junior in high school. I tried out as a seventh-grader and did not make the team. As a junior in high school, I was new to learning the sport. My mind had difficulty telling my body the right things I needed to do to succeed. The success of other players who were far more advanced than I made exposed my inadequacy. However, I did right because I listened intently to my coach and did what he said. My success eventually came because I heard, and then I did. During my senior year, I even started some of the games. Attaining wisdom is similar. God’s Word offers perfect instruction, and as we practice that, wisdom in our lives will grow over time. I wish for you, my dear reader, that 2022 is a good, encouraging and wise year for you.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church