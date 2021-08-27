From the pulpit: Milestones, memories and moving ahead

Milestones, memories and moving ahead

I have been traveling lately. When I am not in a hurry, what I like to do is to stop at the roadside pullouts where there is a marker that describes what happened in that place on a day in the past. Between Rawlins and Casper, Wyoming, there is this rock called Independence Rock with a sign about its historic significance. It is the official “halfway” point of the Oregon Trail. If you made it to Independence Rock by July 4, you were on track to make it to Oregon by winter. If you were getting there in early September, you knew that you were likely to encounter difficult weather before you completed your trip, and you might be advised to make adjustments in your journey.

If you read through the Bible, people had this strange habit of piling up rocks. When Jacob had a vision from God of angels ascending and descending a ladder, he stacked rocks into an altar (Genesis 28) in order to commemorate that place as a special place where God manifested his presence in a unique way. When the Israelites walked through the miraculously parted Jordan River and entered the promised land for the first time, they erected an altar of 12 stones at Gilgal (Joshua 4). In the time of King Saul, the Israelites moved a large stone named Ebenezer (the stone of help) into a place where they won a battle against the Philistines.