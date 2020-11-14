From the pulpit, Nov. 14

Don’t forget how blessed you are
My friend Reggie and I were talking one day. He was a pastor of an African American church about a mile from my congregation’s building. We were discussing what made black churches unique. He said something like “black churches are built on the transformative power of redemptive suffering.” That is a lot of church words! What I think he was getting at was this: His church tradition believed that God was mercifully and powerfully present and working even in the most painful and difficult of circumstances.
We are nearly done with 2020. And, no matter where you turn, there are complaints about how difficult this year has been. The litany goes on and on. You have heard it. We have had our year and our economy interrupted by coronavirus. We have had protests for racial equality across the country. We are somewhere in the middle of the Greek alphabet for names of storms in the Gulf. Forest fires spent the fall burning throughout the American West. Our country is enduring the aftermath of one of the most bitterly contested elections in memory. Then we have another coronavirus surge. People are keeping their kids from school. People are avoiding church because they do not feel safe.
So, what do we do? We whine and we complain. We talk to each other about how hard we have it. We act like we are victims of the worst set of circumstances in human history.
The truth is, as 21st-century Americans, we are still citizens in one of the most blessed societies in all of human history. We have cars that take us on journeys in hours that most people before 1900 would have had to spend weeks or months to accomplish. We have food we buy pre-made and frozen that takes us minutes to prepare. In days gone by, someone would have had to spend hours preparing the same meal. We have indoor plumbing in below-zero weather. We have computers in the palm of our hands that a generation or two ago would have taken up a room the size of a high school gymnasium. In this community, we live in neighborhoods where our kids can play in the backyard without worrying about being shot. We are blessed.
Proverbs 17:22 says, “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”
Philippians 4:4-6 says, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”
If a person lives their life focused on the negative things around them, they are guaranteed to be miserable. If you do this, you will have only yourself to blame when you are sick, bitter and alone.
As we come to the onset of winter, and the beginning of a series of holidays at the end of this month (Thanksgiving) through the beginning of January (New Year’s and Epiphany), take time to rejoice and to be thankful. Let that gratitude guide you into being a generous person. Make it a deliberate spiritual discipline to find time each day to be grateful for your blessings. Don’t let your circumstances define your life. Let God’s grace do that.
The Rev. Clint Walker
First Baptist Church
North Platte
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!