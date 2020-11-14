From the pulpit, Nov. 14

The truth is, as 21st-century Americans, we are still citizens in one of the most blessed societies in all of human history. We have cars that take us on journeys in hours that most people before 1900 would have had to spend weeks or months to accomplish. We have food we buy pre-made and frozen that takes us minutes to prepare. In days gone by, someone would have had to spend hours preparing the same meal. We have indoor plumbing in below-zero weather. We have computers in the palm of our hands that a generation or two ago would have taken up a room the size of a high school gymnasium. In this community, we live in neighborhoods where our kids can play in the backyard without worrying about being shot. We are blessed.

Proverbs 17:22 says, “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

Philippians 4:4-6 says, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

If a person lives their life focused on the negative things around them, they are guaranteed to be miserable. If you do this, you will have only yourself to blame when you are sick, bitter and alone.